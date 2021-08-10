Family goes for help after woman swept away in flash flood
Mother dies during flash flood at Lake Powell while recreating with family
PAGE, Ariz. — A woman died July 31 after being swept away in a flash flood at Lake Powell.
Heather S. Rutledge, 43, from Louisville, Kentucky, was hiking Labyrinth Canyon with her husband and three sons at approximately 2 p.m. when she and her family were caught in a flash flood.
Rutledge’s husband and children were able to locate her after the flood and performed CPR, but were unsuccessful
Family members were unable to move Rutledge and decided to make their way back to the boat they had rented to get help.
Upon returning to the boat, they discovered it had been damaged by the flash flood and was undrivable.
A boater in the area was able to tow the family’s boat out to the mouth of Labyrinth Canyon where contact was made with a National Park Service boat. The NPS transported the family back to Antelope Point Marin.
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the National Park Service (NPS) responded to Labyrinth Canyon on Lake Powell after receiving the emergency call.
Responding officers were advised that a female hiking with her family had drowned as a result of flooding in the popular slot canyon.
Because of weather conditions, darkness and the potential for another flash flood, recovery operations were put off until the next morning.
On Aug. 1, CCSO along with NPS rangers drove by boat, to the area in Labyrinth Canyon where the victim and her family had stopped. Because of flood debris, rescuers could not use kayaks to get up the canyon and had to swim through heavy debris, to locate Rutledge. Once located, she was brought back to the boat and transported to Wahweap Marina where the Coconino County Medical Examiner took transported her to Flagstaff.
Further investigation into this incident is being conducted by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office recommends knowing the forecast in and around the area when participating in recreational activities. Flash Floods can start many miles up-stream from where recreating.
More information about flooding precautions is available at www.weather.gov/mob/Severe_Flood
Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office
