OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, Aug. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Family goes for help after woman swept away in flash flood
Mother dies during flash flood at Lake Powell while recreating with family

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies and National Park Service rangers attempt to wade up stream in Labyrith Canyon to search for Heather Rutledge who was killed during a flash flood at Lake Powell. (Photo/Coconino County Sheriff’s Office)

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies and National Park Service rangers attempt to wade up stream in Labyrith Canyon to search for Heather Rutledge who was killed during a flash flood at Lake Powell. (Photo/Coconino County Sheriff’s Office)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: August 10, 2021 1:47 p.m.

PAGE, Ariz. — A woman died July 31 after being swept away in a flash flood at Lake Powell.

Heather S. Rutledge, 43, from Louisville, Kentucky, was hiking Labyrinth Canyon with her husband and three sons at approximately 2 p.m. when she and her family were caught in a flash flood.

Rutledge’s husband and children were able to locate her after the flood and performed CPR, but were unsuccessful

Family members were unable to move Rutledge and decided to make their way back to the boat they had rented to get help.

Upon returning to the boat, they discovered it had been damaged by the flash flood and was undrivable.

A boater in the area was able to tow the family’s boat out to the mouth of Labyrinth Canyon where contact was made with a National Park Service boat. The NPS transported the family back to Antelope Point Marin.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the National Park Service (NPS) responded to Labyrinth Canyon on Lake Powell after receiving the emergency call.

Responding officers were advised that a female hiking with her family had drowned as a result of flooding in the popular slot canyon.

Because of weather conditions, darkness and the potential for another flash flood, recovery operations were put off until the next morning.

On Aug. 1, CCSO along with NPS rangers drove by boat, to the area in Labyrinth Canyon where the victim and her family had stopped. Because of flood debris, rescuers could not use kayaks to get up the canyon and had to swim through heavy debris, to locate Rutledge. Once located, she was brought back to the boat and transported to Wahweap Marina where the Coconino County Medical Examiner took transported her to Flagstaff.

Further investigation into this incident is being conducted by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office recommends knowing the forecast in and around the area when participating in recreational activities. Flash Floods can start many miles up-stream from where recreating.

More information about flooding precautions is available at www.weather.gov/mob/Severe_Flood

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Two children dead, one injured at Lake Powell in less than a week
Flash flooding kills young siblings in Utah canyon
Out of nowhere: Flash floods strike with deadly ending
Authorities recover body of girl swept away by creek
Sheriff's Office responds to multiple rescues during monsoons
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State