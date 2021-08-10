Coconino Planning and Zoning approves permit to revitalize RV park in Parks

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A 16-acre former RV park in Parks has been given the green light for a new conditional use permit by the Coconino County Planning and Zoning Commission, and plans for renovation of the property’s restaurant are in the works.

Pete and Lisa Mulgrew, of PLM Adventures, plan to reinvigorate the former Ponderosa RV Park and Rack and Bull Restaurant, which have been closed and for sale for several years.

The Mulgrews are proposing a significant remodel that will include 80 RV sites and 25 tent sites at the campground, and a complete renovation of the restaurant. Of the 80 RV sites, 10 will be site-owned RVs available for rent.

In the past, the campground held between 40 and 60 campsites.

The campground will have a main entrance off of Old Route 66, to minimize traffic conflicts with the gas station, restaurant and standpipe on the east side of the property. Older buildings will be removed and a new check-in building, game room, laundry room, restroom and shower facilities will be constructed.

Traffic will flow one-way through the campground on a paved road with the primary exit on the park’s east side.

“The park will have a family friendly atmosphere with a playground and a few outdoor activities such as cornhole and horseshoes,” the applicants said in their application. “The restaurant will be open to the public, providing great food and teaming up with area restaurants for specials throughout the week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Planning and Zoning meeting

Several members of the public phoned into the online-only Planning and Zoning Commission meeting July 28 to share input, however, some were concerned about the inability of others to participate because of poor internet service in Parks.

“Our big problem that we have here is internet access and since this a virtual-only meeting, and really there was not much notice of it,” said Park’s resident Martha Scranton. “I do think we need more opportunity for the residents of Parks to weigh in.”

Commission Chair Tammy Ontiveros responded and said the meeting had been legally posted and the applicant held a citizen participation event in May.

The applicants said 150 people attended the May 22 open house, and most comments they received were favorable for the project. They received 14 written comments and three emailed comments. The county said since the meeting, they received an additional five comments largely opposed to the project.

Some concerns were raised regarding water use, noise and potential disruption of the community by campers with little regard to the environment, the county said.

The county cannot address water usage concerns per state statute, Ontiveros said.

Of those who were able to access the July 28 Zoom meeting, several voiced concerns about the impact the campground would have on the small community.

“To have hundreds of people flooding into this community, this is a small, rural community, I don’t think this will be good for the community,” said local resident Savannah Sydney. “We are talking about hundreds of people descending on this little tiny area right at that little 'T.'”

According to the county, the property is zoned general use, which allows 12 campsites per acre, which equals 192 campsites for the 16.7-acre property. The applicant is requesting 105 sites for the permit.

“I understand people would like to have them limited,” Mulgrew said. “We’ve already reduced from 100 (RV) sites, which we originally proposed, down to 80 sites just because of the community and the community concern.”

Mulgrew said fiscally the 105 sites is an option that works for their business, with hopes that the campground customers will support the restaurant operation.

Commissioner Sat Best said Coconino County has seen a large influx of campground businesses in the past several years, and said he has seen the impacts a campground can have on a local community.

“We’ve seen a lot of RV parks in the last year,” he said. “We have learned that we are bumping up against the capacity of the resource to absorb more use.”

Best said he believes 105 campsites is too many for the area and is not compatible with the Parks Area Plan.

“The way it is right now does not fit into the rural character of Parks,” he said. “I think the scale asked for is too intense and does not fit a small rural community. It will change it forever, I think.”

Mulgrew addressed concerns with landscaping and traffic, as some were concerned with the possible removal of the ponderosa pines and the congestion at the Park’s Texaco station next door.

“My goal is to maintain every tree possible,” she said. “There may be a few small tress and some brush that will be removed. But they (the sites) will be set up so there is privacy and there is space between each RV site so that it is a much more pleasurable experience for the RV customers.”

In addition to a conceptual plan, the county required the Mulgrews to complete a traffic study. The site plan shows the entrance to the park on the north side off of Old Route 66.

“We do have a traffic study completed based on the 80 sites plus 25 tent camping sites,” she said. “It shows that the entrance off Route 66 would be minimal impact even at 100 percent capacity, even during peak hours.”

Commission decision and additional conditions

The commission’s decision is based on the fulfilling of the Findings of Fact required by the county. These include proper zoning for the proposed business, no detriment to public health, safety or welfare, and the proposed use is consistent with the county’s general plan and the Park’s Area Plan.

The commission found that the business did fulfill those requirements, but agreed to include additional conditions for the permit to reduce impacts on the forest and community.

These include:

Building colors must blend with the surrounding forest,

Business must create a fire and emergency services plan, and advise customers of fire restrictions,

Check-in hours should be limited to between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., with quiet hours between 10 p.m and 8 a.m.,

No generators are allowed and noise shall not exceed 50 dB,

Applicant will submit a landscape plan with efforts to retain native forests and protect native species,

Guests will be given leave-no-trace educational materials and forest use maps,

Applicant will consult with local public land managers concerning off-site impacts, and

No motorized vehicle rentals will be allowed and OHVs may not be operated on the property

Mulgrew said she and her husband will comply with all conditions proposed by the commission and hopes to be an asset to the community.

“We want to live in Parks and be a part of the community,” she said. “We aren’t a corporation putting in an RV park and walking away. We are concerned about the community.”

The conditional use permit was approved 5-1, with commissioner Best the one dissenting vote. With the approval, the applicant can proceed to building unless an appeal is filed for the project to come before the Coconino County Board of Supervisors.

The public has 15 days from the date of the decision to file a letter of appeal with the community development director. The appeal needs to include specific conditions of concern. The fee to file an appeal is $432.

As of Aug. 9, no appeal had been filed.