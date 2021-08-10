OFFERS
Business beat: Selah Café offers paninis, waffle sandwiches and more

Greg and Sheraton Cole and their two daughters have opened the Selah Café in downtown Williams. The café offers unique food experiences in a fast-casual type of environment. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: August 10, 2021 1:38 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Visitors and residents are in for a treat with the recently opened Selah Café in downtown Williams.

The new restaurant boasts a large menu of unique fast casual items that include a variety of bowls, burritos, sandwiches and more for breakfast and lunch.

Hungry customers can grab breakfast items such as a bowl of locally made granola that includes coconut shavings, bananas and peanut butter, or a high-protein fluffy scrambled egg veggie bowl with avocados, red bell pepper, sautéed kale and mushrooms.

For lunch there are options such as chicken pesto paninis, brie and apple on a ciabatta bun, or waffle-wiches options such as fried, crispy chicken tucked between two fluffy waffles with a side of warm maple syrup.

photo

(Photo/Selah Cafe)

There are also a variety of gallates, a French type of pancake or crusty cake, with either sweet fillings such as cream cheese and fresh raspberries, or a heartier chicken Thai or crab Rangoon option with mozzarella and cream cheese, crab and scallions.

As owners of South Rims Wine and Beer, Greg and Sheraton Coles are bringing a wealth of restaurant experience to the new café.

The Coles have had a dream of expanding beyond South Rims and bring more food options to the community of Williams.

“Our teenagers had a lot of ideas about how we could expand,” Sheraton said.

“I always try to do something that is not on the beaten path,” Greg said. “What you see up there (menu) is not what you will see at other places.”

One new menu item is Boba tea.

“No one is really doing that,” Greg said. “We brought that in as a suggestion from our girls.

Greg said the food isn't necessarily fast food, since its made fresh and onsite, but can be ready is a few minutes with customer seating available.

"If you want to sit, you can but its all grab-and-go," he said. "Everything is made from scratch, its fresh."

The Coles plan to offer delivery to the Williams area in the future.

The restaurant is planning to be as environmentally friendly as possible with washable plates and utensils available, while also offering compostable options.

The restaurant is currently open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, with plans to open Monday through Sunday in the future.

"We're mostly brunch, but have breakfast options," Sheraton said.

The restaurant currently takes phone-in and walk-in orders.

She said they are hoping to be consistent with their hours and days of the weeks.

The restaurant is located at 125 W. Route 66 in Williams. More information is available at (928) 864-6115.

