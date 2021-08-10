93% of new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County are unvaccinated patients, health officials say

COTTONWOOD — The majority of new cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County are from unvaccinated persons, Yavapai County officials said Aug. 9.

Since May 1, there have been 2,434 total cases of COVID-19, with 92.6 percent of those new cases coming from people who have not been vaccinated against the virus, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services.

YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti revealed more data Aug. 9 regarding COVID-19 patients in Yavapai County:

Of the 2,434 new COVID-19 cases since May 1, only 181, or 7.4 percent, came from those who were vaccinated;

There were 227 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 during that time, 213 of them were unvaccinated; and

26 people have died since May 1 in Yavapai County, 24 of them were not vaccinated.

Yavapai County reported 177 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the seven-day total to 559, a 79.8 new case per day average, up from 20 just a month ago.

The county has tested 130,777 residents for COVID-19 and there have been 21,609 positive cases and 548 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The county is experiencing a high transmission rate, and as of today 40.2 percent of Yavapai County residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated,” Farneti said.

Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported 13 new COVID-19 patients Monday, while Yavapai Regional Medical Center in the quad-city area reported 34. The Prescott VA now has two COVID-19 patients.

STATE

The state Department of Health Services’ dashboard reported 2,582 additional confirmed cases on Tuesday as well as 12 deaths.

Hospitalizations due to the virus also continue to be on the rise with 1,470 patients statewide.

Arizona’s pandemic totals are now up to 950,827 cases and 18,400 deaths.

Experts have said the highly contagious delta variant is behind surges in cases and hospitalizations being seen all over the country in the past month.

Some hospital leaders have warned that health care systems could be on a trajectory to facing huge surges like last summer and winter.

With most schools in Arizona returning to class this month, there continues to be tension over mask mandates on campuses. Last summer, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed budget legislation that includes a ban on mandatory mask wearing in schools. Yet, multiple school districts defied the law and enacted mask mandates.

Ducey has said using masks is a personal choice and that encouraging vaccines is the best way to stop the spread.

So far, according to the state dashboard, over 3.8 million — or 53.5 percent of the state’s eligible population — have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 3.3 million are fully vaccinated.

SYMPTOMS

If you are experiencing fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, sore throat, loss of taste or small, or bad cold, health officials are urging people to get tested for COVID-19.

“If you have been exposed to the virus, get tested after at least five days from the exposure. You should quarantine for 10 days, or seven days after day receiving a negative test,” Farneti said. “If you test positive for COVID-19 you should isolate yourself from others for at least 10 days since your symptoms began. If you had no symptoms, stay in isolation for 10 days starting from the date you took your positive test.”

VACCINE APPOINTMENT

YRMC: yrmc.org/support-and-community/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations.

Spectrum Healthcare: spectrumhealthcare-group.com/vaccine; 877-634-7333.

Yavapai County Community Health Services: 928-771-3122.

Community Health Center of Yavapai: 928-583-1000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.