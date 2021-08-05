Yavapai Regional Medical Center restricts patient visitation again as COVID cases rise

PRESCOTT — Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 3, Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is restricting patient visitation at its hospital locations in Prescott and Prescott Valley. The new visitation restrictions will be monitored closely, and may be revised based on COVID-19 infection rates in the community.

“The ongoing safety of our patients and caregivers remains our top priority,” stated Ken Boush, director of marketing and communications for Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center. “Due to increased community spread of the COVID-19 virus, higher positive test rates and a growing number of hospitalizations, YRMC’s leadership made the difficult decision to tighten visitation until the situation improves.”

Limited inpatient visitation will be permitted between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday. All visitors must wear a procedural mask during their visit.

All visitors will check-in at the front entrance of the hospital, where they will be temperature- and symptom-screened and given a procedural mask to wear. If a visitor fails the screening process, he or she will not be allowed to visit.

Visitors will be provided a visitor pass after the health-screening process has been successfully completed. The visitor pass must be worn at all times while in the hospital.

All visitors are expected to follow YRMC’s strict mask-use policy while inside any YRMC facility. YRMC currently requires all visitors to wear a procedural mask to enter a YRMC facility. Visitors without a procedural mask will be given one during the screening process.

Patients hospitalized in non-COVID-19 units may choose one individual (18 years of age or older) to be their designated visitor.

Visitation restrictions for COVID-19 units remain in place. Exceptions will be allowed for end-of-life visits and/or care planning discussions.

Patients that require the assistance of a family member or caregiver to receive care will be allowed to designate a support person (18 years of age or older) to accompany them to their appointment.

Patients who present for care to YRMC’s Emergency Department may have one visitor (18 years of age or older) accompany them. Visitors will not be allowed entrance to the COVID-19 triage tents.

Visitation is allowed on a limited basis at YRMC’s Family Birthing Center. For visitation questions relating to YRMC’s Family Birthing Center, please call 928-442-8800.

Pediatric patients may designate two parents/guardians for visitation, including visitation to YRMC’s COVID-19 units. Two parents/guardians may also accompany a pediatric patient during a visit to YRMC’s Emergency Department.

Outpatients and inpatients going for surgery or an invasive procedure may have one adult support companion accompany them to the perioperative area, wait during the procedure or surgery, and see them, as appropriate, post-operatively.

Visitors will not be allowed to visit the cafeteria or gift shop while on campus during visitor hours or while waiting for loved ones in surgery or in procedure.

There are special circumstances that may be deemed an appropriate exception. YRMC leadership will consider exception requests on a case-by-case basis.

“Although there are limitations on the number and type of visitors to our hospitals and emergency rooms, we understand that communicating with loved ones and friends is still an important part of a patient’s healing,” Boush stated. “We continue to encourage hospital patients to communicate electronically or by phone with loved ones and friends. Video chat, voice and texting options are digital alternatives and help patients and loved ones feel connected.”

For questions regarding YRMC’s visitation restrictions, please call 928-445-2700 or visit www.DignityHealth.org/YRMC.

Information provided by Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center.