Fri, Aug. 06
Yavapai County closes all county buildings to the public

Originally Published: August 5, 2021 7:17 p.m.

PRESCOTT - Yavapai County announced Aug. 3 all county buildings will be closed to the public until further notice because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reported 159 new positive Covid-19 cases over last weekend.

"For the past few weeks, we have seen our positive case numbers continue to increase from a low of around 20 to over 100 new cases a day," the county said in press release. "We believe this sudden increase is caused by the more contagious Delta variant of the Covid virus, as well as the fact that the majority of Yavapai County residents have not received their vaccination."

The closure does not apply to the Yavapai County Superior or Justice Courts.

“I am taking this action because I believe it is the right and necessary thing to do. Protecting Yavapai County residents and employees is as important to me as protecting my own family," said Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown. "I know this closure is an inconvenience to everyone who has come to expect and appreciate convenient access to Yavapai County services, but I feel that it is necessary at this time. I will continue to closely monitor the Covid numbers and will reopen the buildings just as soon as it is safe to do so.”

All Yavapai County services and business will continue to operate. Members of the public can call ahead to make an appointment or go to the building entrances and call the number of the department to get assistance. County employees will come out and assist the public as we did in the previous building closure.

County employees will wear masks while assisting the public and we are requiring the public to wear masks while conducting business with county employees.

