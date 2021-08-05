Watson Lake Car Show in Prescott set for Aug. 7-8
Originally Published: August 5, 2021 6:52 p.m.
The Prescott Antique Auto Club (PAAC) is presenting its 46th annual Watson Lake Car Show at Watson Lake Park, 3101 Watson Lake Road, Prescott, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 7-8.
This two-day event includes show cars, swap meet, old engine fire-up, parts exchange, car corral with for-sale cars, food vendors and prizes. Rat Rods and VW’s will be featured on Sunday.
General admission is $5 both days; those 15 and younger get in free when accompanied by an adult.
For more information, visit www.paacaz.com.
