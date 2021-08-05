Free online class offers parents information on dangerous trends with teens, social media

MATFORCE, a primary prevention organization that focuses on stopping youth drug use before it starts, has partnered with the Arizona National Guard CounterDrug Task Force to educate parents, guardians, caregivers, and concerned community members on a deadly new trend with teens, according to a news release.

Your child’s phone has a deadly connection. Counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl are bought and sold on social media sites popular with teens.

According to the latest research, more and more youth are getting drugs from social media apps, like Snapchat and Instagram. And the drugs are being delivered right to their front door.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, experts from the Arizona National Guard CounterDrug Task Force will discuss what parents and caregivers can do to help protect the children in their care.

NEWEST DRUG DEALING TREND

Learn what draws youth to these sites and how they communicate on them. Discover tips on how to spot the dangerous users on these apps and what the risks are for our youth. Hear ways to talk to the youth in your care about Internet safety and the dangers of substance use.

Registration is now open for this free virtual event at matforce.org/events. For more information about MATFORCE or this event please visit matforce.org.

Information provided by MATFORCE.