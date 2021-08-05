Coconino County reinstates mask mandate in county buildings amid COVID-19 surge

FLAGSTAFF - Coconino County has reinstated mask requirements in all county buildings as of Aug. 4.

On July 27th, the CDC updated its COVID-19 guidance for fully vaccinated people, recommending everyone wear a mask in indoor public settings in geographic areas with substantial and high transmission, regardless of vaccination status. Coconino County COVID-19 case numbers have followed an upward trajectory over the past several weeks and the county is currently in “high” COVID-19 transmission.

Based on current data and updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) recommends residents wear masks in indoor public places.

“Vaccination is the path out of this pandemic, and is the best way to protect you, your family, and your community. said CCHHS Director Kim Musselman. "We are in a race against time to increase vaccination coverage and stop other variants from developing. Unvaccinated individuals should get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. And while we are in substantial or high transmission, both the vaccinated and unvaccinated should wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others."

The CDC masking decision was made considering data demonstrating that the Delta variant of COVID-19 infection is nearly twice as infectious as previous variants. While virtually all hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among the unvaccinated, some vaccinated people can get Delta in breakthrough infection and may be contagious, the county said in a press release.

The County courts remain open and operate under orders from the Arizona Office of the Courts (AOC) and will follow AOC policy.

"CCHHS supports CDC masking guidance which recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors in K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status," the county said. "CCHHS recommends that children return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place, such as wearing face masks, washing hands frequently, and physical distancing to the extent possible. As the public health authority, Coconino County Health and Human Services may adopt updated quarantine and additional mitigation measures to prevent the spread of an infectious or contagious disease."

The Coconino County Weekly COVID-19 Report is available at https://www.coconino.az.gov/2598/Vaccine-Data-Dashboard, COVID-19 testing information is available at https://www.coconino.az.gov/2338/Testing-Information, and COVID-19 vaccination locations are available at https://www.coconino.az.gov/2580/COVID-19-Vaccination-Locations.