A new perspective: Grand Canyon School welcomes new teachers and aides as staff prepares for year

Grand Canyon School welcomed students back to class Aug. 2. The school welcomed seven new teachers, two aides and one returning first year teacher to the school. From left: Second grade teacher Christine Chavez, third grade teacher Sarah Lisa-Petrauschke, exceptional services aide Cindy Owens, exceptional services teacher Debbie LaRouche, middle school social studies teacher Janna Radarian, Pre-k aide Aleksandra Wasnart, counselor Laura Lake, high school science teacher Forrest Radarion, first grade teacher Toni May, music/band teacher Amy Laughlin and fourth grade teacher Carolyn Harmon. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By Loretta McKenney
Originally Published: August 3, 2021 11 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — There’s some new faces at Grand Canyon School (GCS), including seven teachers and two aides.

After a challenging year for many educators in 2020, the educators are excited to be back in the classroom with students.

Forrest Radarian will be teaching high school science classes and said he is excited to kick off the new school year.

“I am looking forward to seeing all my students in person,” he said. “There’s actually a few students I have yet to meet in person.”

Radarian’s wife, Janna, is also a new teacher at GCS. Janna will teach middle school social studies.

“I am looking forward to engaging students as citizens of their communities,” she said.

The school is also excited to welcome a new school counselor, Laura Lake.

Lake has taught in Texas and Montana and said she is looking forward to meeting students and staff and learning more about the school.

“I am (also) looking forward to implementing a comprehensive school counseling program,” she said.

Toni May is teaching first grade this year. May moved to Grand Canyon two weeks prior to school starting.

“I’m still adjusting to everything,” she said.

May said she is excited to be working at the Grand Canyon and is looking forward to partnering with the National Park Service on projects.

“We have so many resources and just knowledge here in the park and getting to connect all that with the kids and expand on it is going to be the best part about teaching here,” she said.

Carolyn Harmon is teaching fourth grade. She moved to Grand Canyon from Joshua Tree National Park.

“I like all the new outdoor opportunities here. We didn’t have a ton in Joshua Tree, even though we had the park in our back yard. We had a lot of finance and insurance issues that prevented us from working together,” she said. “Here, it seems like they’re a lot more entwined.”

The school also welcomed second grade teacher Christine Chavez, third grade teacher Sarah Lisa-Petrauschke, exceptional services aide Cindy Owens, exceptional services teacher Debbie LaRouche, pre-k aide Aleksandra Wasnart and music/band teacher Amy Laughlin.

The school is offering several new classes this year including drama, psychology, AP biology and environmental science.

Grand Canyon School offers instruction four days a week. More information is available from Grand Canyon School at www.grandcanyonschool.org.

