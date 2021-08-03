OFFERS
Elephant Rocks Women’s Golf Club hosts partner invitational

The low gross winners were local golfer Janet Cothren (left) and her partner Debbie Carleton (right) from Forest Highlands. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: August 3, 2021 4:20 p.m.

The Elephant Rocks Women’s Golf club recently held its annual partner invitational, Golf on the Rocks. One hundred women golfers from around Arizona participated. The low gross winners over the field were local golfer Janet Cothren and her partner Debbie Carleton from Forest Highlands. The low net winners over the field were Elaine Bonney and Karen Reiland from The Club at Prescott Lakes.

