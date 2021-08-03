Elephant Rocks Women’s Golf Club hosts partner invitational
Originally Published: August 3, 2021 4:20 p.m.
The Elephant Rocks Women’s Golf club recently held its annual partner invitational, Golf on the Rocks. One hundred women golfers from around Arizona participated. The low gross winners over the field were local golfer Janet Cothren and her partner Debbie Carleton from Forest Highlands. The low net winners over the field were Elaine Bonney and Karen Reiland from The Club at Prescott Lakes.
Most Read
- Tractor-trailer collision claims one on I-40
- Raising Prescott: Misplaced sympathy for man who tried to kill people during high-speed evasion
- City of Flagstaff to require masks again
- 1,500 gallons of raw sewage drains into Sedona’s Oak Creek
- NPS to require masks at Grand Canyon once more as COVID-19 transmission rates rise
- Four injured during lightning strike on Bright Angel Trail
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Lake Powell Fishing Report: Monsoon rains anticipated to help water levels at Lake Powell
- Man in ‘Bearsun’ costume stops in Williams on trek from LA to NYC for charity
- Bearizona replaces scheduled shows with impromptu animal encounters
- Shelter in place order issued for flood areas of Flagstaff
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
- Cyclist injured in Show Low bike race dies
- One missing after flash flood at Grand Canyon
- Northern Arizona astronomy: NASA's interest in Venus and climate change
- Yavapai County approves new travel center in Ash Fork
- Lake Powell Fishing Report: Monsoon rains anticipated to help water levels at Lake Powell
- Grand Canyon says evacuation may become necessary during severe fire season
- Rafael Fire contained at 91 percent, mop up efforts now underway
- Tractor-trailer collision claims one on I-40
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: