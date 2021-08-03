Community calendar: week of Aug. 4

Bingo at St. Johns Church

After cancellations because of COVID-19, Bingo is returning to St. John's Church. The first meeting takes place Aug. 19.

Labor Day Celebration Sept. 4-5

Williams Fire Department and the city of Williams are hosting a Labor Day Celebration Sept. 4-5 at the Williams Rodeo Grounds. The event will include food trucks, a brew festival, bounce houses, a variety of vendors, firework show and more. Vendor applications are being accepted for the event - all types of vendors is welcome. More information is available from Sylvia Lopez at the Williams Recreation Center at (928) 635-1496.

Williams Republican Club and Young Republicans

Williams Republican Club meets Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Canyon Chapel Foursquare Church, 720 W. Sheridan Avenue in Williams. August special guest speaker is Kari Lake, who is running for Arizona governor. Young Republicans meet the first Friday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Family Harvest Church.

Invasive weed removal Aug. 4

Public Lands Interpretive Association is organizing an invasive weed removal event at Kaibab Lake campground on Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 9-11 a.m. Those interested should meet at the Kaibab Lake Campground amphitheatre. Register to volunteer online at https://1a04top03le.typeform.com/to/tSs0HHju.

More information is availble from Reyna Butler at rbutler@plia.org.

Rotary meetings

Rotarians and prospective Rotarians are invited to attend Rotary meetings and lunch the last Wednesday of each month at noon at Miss Kitty’s Steakhouse., 643 E. Route 66 in Williams.

Mountain Man 5K and 10K Sept. 6

The 11th annual Mountain Man 5k and 10k takes place Sept. 6 in Williams. Registration is now open. More information is available at www. mountainmanrun.org.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.