AZGFD Commission meeting to be in Williams Aug. 6

(Photo/AZGFD)

(Photo/AZGFD)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: August 3, 2021 4:08 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Commission has a full agenda for its Aug. 6 meeting, which will be held at the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel in Williams.

The public meeting begins at 8 a.m. in the hotel’s conference room, located at 233 North Grand Canyon Boulevard.

Agenda items include proposed hunt-permit tag application schedules for the 2022 hunts, a veteran license discount task team report, cooperative management agreement with the Bureau of Land Management and the city of Bullhead City for the management of the Colorado River Nature Center Wildlife Area, and a Commission briefing on current hunt guidelines, the review process and timeline, and on comments received thus far on the existing guidelines. Other agenda items can be found online.

To view the full agenda visit https://azgfd-portal-wordpress-pantheon.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/archive/2021.08.06-Agenda.pdf

The public may attend the meeting in person, but the number of people allowed in the meeting facility will be limited based on social distancing requirements.

As an alternative, the public may view the meeting at www.azgfd.gov/commissioncam or may listen in by calling (404) 397-1516, Access code: 280 046 234##. Members of the public may also view the meeting from any Arizona Game and Fish regional office and the department’s Phoenix headquarters via video teleconference.

Members of the public attending in person who wish to speak on a specific agenda item may submit speaker cards (blue cards) to speak to the commission.

People viewing via video teleconference who wish to speak to the commission on a specific agenda item can call (602) 962-8790 and follow the prompts to say your name, where you are calling from, and the agenda item you wish to speak about.

The ability of the public to attend the meeting in person is subject to change in the event COVID-related restrictions on public events are modified prior to the meeting. If this occurs, other options will remain for the public to listen, watch and comment via electronic means.

