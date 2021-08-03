Ash Fork school suspends classes because of COVID-19 cases

ASH FORK, Ariz. — After an outbreak of COVID-19 cases its first week of classes, Ash Fork Unified School District (AFUSD) decided to close its doors for one-week.

On July 30, Seth Staples, superintendent of AFUSD, announced the school would be closed Aug. 2-5 because of the outbreak.

“I want to thank you guys for your patience and flexibility in dealing with this COVID crisis once again this school year,” he said.

Staples said there were discussions to open the elementary and middle school, however, the decision was made to close the entire school.

“Now we have more staff members who are going to be out due to COVID related issues — it might be family members who are home sick or they might actually be positive themselves. Regardless, we are going to have six of our teachers out on (Aug. 2),” he said.

According to Staples, two staff members had to seek medical attention because of serious COVID-related issues.



Staples said the school district is hopeful that staff and teachers will test negative for COVID-19 and be ready to start classes again Aug. 9.

“That is our plan as of now,” he said. “(I) just hope we have your thoughts and prayers for all of our students and staff members who aren’t feeling well.”