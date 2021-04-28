I-40 narrowed to one lane for bridge work near Ash Fork
ASH FORK – Drivers traveling west of Flagstaff can expect restrictions through the summer as crews work on replacing the bridge decks of the Pineveta Draw bridge along Interstate 40 near Ash Fork.
In continuing efforts to make improvements to a vital commercial and travel corridor in Arizona, the Arizona Department of Transportation is replacing several bridges on I-40.
I-40 is currently narrowed to one lane in each direction through the fall between mileposts 138 and 139.
As part of the project, a new concrete floor will be installed across the entire bridge between piers on both east- and westbound structures to protect from erosion.
Work is expected to be completed in fall 2022 with a winter hiatus.
In addition to this bridge, ADOT is also improving I-40 bridges over Business 40 in west Flagstaff. In 2018, ADOT replaced the bridge decks on the I-40 bridges over I-17 and Beulah Boulevard at the I-40/I-17 interchange in Flagstaff.
For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the Northwest District.
Information provided by ADOT.
- Honoring the past, participating in the future: Babbitt Ranches celebrates 135 years of ranching and conservation
- Plane crash claims 2 near Williams airport
- Drought causing Juniper die-off in central and northern Arizona
- Couple in Williams airplane crash were experienced adventure flyers
- Forest thinning near old Route 66 alignment in Parks raises concern
- Seven cattle in Oregon found mutilated, similar to 2018 killings in Williams
- Williams 911: week of April 12-18
- Body of missing backpacker found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Public feedback sought for proposed Williams Pozzolan Mine
- Jill Biden hears from Navajo women on needs, priorities during visit to reservation
- Prescott council considers buying $7.55M bank building to replace 59-year-old City Hall
- Plane crash claims 2 near Williams airport
- Historic Route 66 Car Show to return to Williams in June
- Carriage horse crashes into Rod's Steak House after pit bull attack on Route 66
- Spring Break crowds flock to Grand Canyon as east entrance remains closed
- Public feedback sought for proposed Williams Pozzolan Mine
- Domed luxury resort to open south of Grand Canyon
- 97 pounds of meth, 7.5 pounds of heroin found during I-40 traffic stop near Flagstaff
- Honoring the past, participating in the future: Babbitt Ranches celebrates 135 years of ranching and conservation
- $4,000 in stolen BNSF property recovered in Kaibab Estates West
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: