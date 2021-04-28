I-40 narrowed to one lane for bridge work near Ash Fork

ASH FORK – Drivers traveling west of Flagstaff can expect restrictions through the summer as crews work on replacing the bridge decks of the Pineveta Draw bridge along Interstate 40 near Ash Fork.

In continuing efforts to make improvements to a vital commercial and travel corridor in Arizona, the Arizona Department of Transportation is replacing several bridges on I-40.

I-40 is currently narrowed to one lane in each direction through the fall between mileposts 138 and 139.

As part of the project, a new concrete floor will be installed across the entire bridge between piers on both east- and westbound structures to protect from erosion.

Work is expected to be completed in fall 2022 with a winter hiatus.

In addition to this bridge, ADOT is also improving I-40 bridges over Business 40 in west Flagstaff. In 2018, ADOT replaced the bridge decks on the I-40 bridges over I-17 and Beulah Boulevard at the I-40/I-17 interchange in Flagstaff.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the Northwest District.

Information provided by ADOT.