Williams reports 28 percent vaccination rate, 1 active case of COVID-19
As of April 26, there is one active case of COVID-19 in the city of Williams and three active cases in the 86046 zip code (including Williams).
There have been a cumulative total of 580 cases within the 86046 zip code since the initial spread of the virus in Arizona in early 2020.
Ash Fork has 105 cases recorded since March, and Grand Canyon Village has recorded 201. Parks has 778cases and Seligman has recorded 54 cases.
Vaccine data
Nearly 2.1 million people, 29% of the state’s population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In Coconino County, 53,349, 44.7 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated.
In the community of Williams, 1,804 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, 1,321, 28 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine distribution locations
Any person aged 16 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Coconino County. To find a vaccine location or to register visit www.coconino.az.gov/2547/Vaccine-Info
On April 19, Coconino County partnered with Northern Arizona University (NAU), and Northern Arizona Healthcare to open a state COVID-19 vaccination site in Flagstaff.
The indoor vaccination site will be at NAU’s University Union Fieldhouse, and operates seven days a week from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., with the potential to expand hours to 7 p.m. It will offer around 1,000 appointments per day to start but will be able to administer more than 4,000 doses daily.
Testing available
Free saliva-based diagnostic COVID-19 testing is available at NAU Fieldhouse, 1050 Knoles Drive, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Coconino Community College at 2800 S. Lone Tree, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. in Flagstaff.
Information about testing is available at https://www.coconino.az.gov/2338/Testing-Information.
