Applicants sought for governing board seat at Grand Canyon School

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Mango-Paget is seeking applicants for appointment for a board member seat at Grand Canyon Unified School District.

Applicants must be Arizona registered voters and residents of the school district for at least one year prior to the date of appointment.

Applicants or their spouses cannot be an employee of the district.

To apply, applicants will need to download the application at www.coconino.az.gov/schoolboardapplication.

The deadline is May 21 by 5 p.m.

Applications should be submitted by email to kslack@coconino.az.gov (live signature original required), by fax to 928-526-1469 (live signature original required), by mail or make an appointment to submit to Coconino County School Superintendent, 2384 N Steves Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

An advisory committee may be assembled, consisting of district residents and a current board member to conduct interviews and advise Superintendent Mango-Paget on the appointments.

More information is available from the Office of the Coconino County School Superintendent at (928) 679-8070 or by email at kslack@coconino.az.gov.

