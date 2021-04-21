117-acre prescribed burn planned on Tusayan Ranger District April 26

TUSAYAN, Ariz. – A prescribed burn on the Tusayan Ranger District of Kaibab National Forest will take place April 26.

The Reed Prescribed Fire project is located approximately three miles northeast of the town of Tusayan.

Crews will begin ignitions on a 117-acre unit near the junction of Forest Roads 9121G and 9121GA northeast of the Ten X Ranch. Additional units may be burned into the week ahead providing weather conditions remain favorable to achieve desired effects that meet land management objectives.

Smoke may be visible at times from State Route 64, the town of Tusayan and areas within the Grand Canyon National Park.

Fire managers strive to minimize smoke impacts and only conduct ignitions when conditions exist that will allow smoke to ventilate away from sensitive areas. Smoke is expected to disperse to the south during the day away from the community however residual smoke may settle into drainages and low-lying areas overnight.

Kaibab National Forest is a fire adapted ecosystem. It is dependent on fire to play a natural role in maintaining vibrant forest health. Lack of fire in the forest has caused an abundance of fuels to build up, which can make the forest vulnerable and susceptible to more dangerous uncontrollable fire incidents. Reintroducing fire back into the ecosystem is a very effective tool to reduce fuel loads and restore the landscape back to a healthier state that is more aligned with historical conditions.



During operations, fire personnel and vehicles working in these vicinities will be visible to the public. Motorists are asked to avoid active hot areas and are reminded to use caution and drive with heightened awareness when passing through the project vicinity.



All prescribed burning on the Kaibab National Forest is subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

More information about the Smoke Management Division of the ADEQ and to view prescribed burn authorizations is available at legacy.azdeq.gov/environ/air/smoke/index.html

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest