Williams Fire continues recruit training, plans for golf tourney fundraiser

Williams Volunteer Fire Department recruits receive instruction during a black out drill at Station 2 in Williams. Recruit training is expected to be complete in April. (Photo/Williams Volunteer Fire Department)

Originally Published: April 20, 2021 12:39 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Volunteer Fire Department (WFD) is making preparations for the 18th annual Fire Prevention Golf Tournament June 5 at Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams.

The department is seeking hole sponsors and raffle items.

In March, WFD purchased fire prevention material for future community and school programs. Items purchased included grab bags for children, personalized pens and pencils, prevention brochures, fire hats and glow in the dark Frisbees and bracelets, among other items.

Also donated to the department by Old Trails True Value were 25 carbon monoxide detectors and 20 smoke alarms. An additional 80 smoke detectors were purchased from Old Trails and Home Depot.

Fire restrictions/wildfire outlook

There are currently no fire restrictions in place, however, fire managers say conditions are continuing to line up for another potentially active fire season across all corners of Arizona.

By June, fire managers predict the potential for widespread, statewide fire activity if precipitation remains minimal during early summer.

In 2020, more than 2,500 fires burned 978,519 acres of state, federal and tribal lands in Arizona.

Photo Gallery

Williams Volunteer Fire Department 2021 recruit training

Incident review

On March 8, Williams Fire was dispatched for a brush fire. Dispatch updated crews that is was actually a vehicle fire. As crews were assembling, dispatch advised crews could cancel.

On March 10, Williams Fire responded to a report of vehicle on fire on Route 66. Personnel arrived to a smoldering engine bay of a Ford Thunderbird. The owner was on scene and extinguished it using a personal extinguisher prior to fire department’s arrival. Fire personnel cleaned off motor using booster line and cleaned fuel spill.

On March 12, Williams Fire was dispatched for mutual aid with Lifeline Ambulance for an EMS assignment.

On March 12, Williams Fire was dispatched for a rescue assignment. Lifeline arrived on scene and advised patient was successfully extricated and crews could cancel.

On March 13, Williams Fire was dispatched for a multiple vehicle accident with extrication needed on one male who was severely pinned in the vehicle. The rescue unit arrived on scene to four vehicles involved in the accident. Fire personnel performed extrication and the patient was moved from the wreckage to gurney. All hazards on the vehicle were mitigated prior to tow arriving.

photo

Williams firefighters extricated a trapped victim March 13 on Interstate 40. (Photo/Williams Volunteer Fire Department)

On March 16, Williams Fire responded to a fully engulfed structure fire. Responding units requested additional personnel. Firefighters arrived on-scene to find flames self-venting from the windows. Firefighters pulled the 1 3/4-inch attack line to the back of the house and began fire attack. Fire crews were also notified of a victim possibly trapped inside. Crews were able to suppress some of the fire and began cooling the structure.

After initial knockdown, fire personnel made entry, found the victim and brought the victim out to Williams Police Department. Additional fire resources arrived on-scene, including Engine 8. Conditions continued to deteriorate as firefighters worked to gain control of the fire. There was a partial roof collapse. Firefighters were later able to access all hot spots and hidden fire clearing scene after salvage and overhaul were complete.

On March 18, Williams Fire was dispatched for assistance from Williams Police Department for a naked female in the parking lot. Crews assisted by picking up female party and carrying her to room.

On March 19, Williams Fire responded to an EMS/Rescue assignment. Location was outside of the extended response area.

On March 20, Williams Fire responded for a smoke alarm activated. No smoke or fire was found. Occupant in the room was cooking. Alarm was reset and units cleared.

WFD Training

After a rigorous recruitment campaign, WFD began a multi-month training program for new recruits Feb. 9.

In the last two months recruits have met twice weekly with training instructor Justin Sandoval for in-class instruction in Fire I & II. On weekends, recruits are asked to perform skills assessments required for successful completion of the training program.

Recruits have performed skills in the following areas: donning and doffing bunker gear, donning and doffing SCBA packs, learning to fill air bottles, setting up emergency lighting, pulling an attack line, tagging a hydrant, radio communications, ladder raises, rappelling, ropes and knots, tool raises, black out drills, search and rescue, hose loads and hose roles, among others skills.

Each recruit has undergone physical fitness assessments, which include donning and doffing bunker gear, dragging a 165 pound dummy, tool carry, hose drag, ladder raise and sledge hammer swing.

Recruit training is expected to be complete in April.

