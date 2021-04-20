Summer youth soccer signups have begun in Williams
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — After cancelling last year's season because of the coronavirus, the American Youth Soccer Organization has said the season is set to return this summer.
Youth ages four to 18 are encouraged to sign up for the AYSO season that runs from May to early August.
Registration is currently open and will close April 30.
Williams teams will be a part of the Flagstaff AYSO program, which also includes the Grand Canyon.
Volunteers are needed to help run the program and there is a need for coaches, referees and team parents. Volunteers can sign-up when registering their children online. Referees can be as young as 12.
The teams are created depending on how many kids register and what the ages are of the players.
Games will be on Saturdays with some games on Wednesday evenings if needed for make-up games or schedule conflicts.
Registration is $100 and includes a uniform shirt, shorts and socks.
Those interested can register at www.flagsoccer.org and need to sign up for the Flagstaff/Williams Region. More details are on AYSO Flagstaff Soccer, Facebook.
