Little League returns to Williams
Originally Published: April 20, 2021 11:42 a.m.
Williams Little League Yankees faced the Astros in a tough game April 15 at Cureton Park.
The game was declared a 6-6 tie. The teams are two of three Little League teams in Williams this season.
Photo Gallery
Little League returns to Williams in 2021
