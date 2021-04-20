OFFERS
Fair in Parks brings community together, raises funds for Ponderosa Fire Department

Originally Published: April 20, 2021 12:51 p.m.

PARKS, Ariz. - Ponderosa Fire District participated in the 2021 Spring Fling Craft Fair and Expo April 10 at the Parks Feed and Mercantile. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office also met with the community. Eagle Event Planners hosted the event which raised $750 for the Ponderosa Fire District employee support fund.

photo

Chief Lee Antonides, Lieutenant Mike Allen, Captain Chris Jeffers and Morgan Owens pose with Jeff, Alvin, Skylyr, James and Joey Miller of Eagle Event Planners. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

photo

Participants enjoy the event at the Parks Feed and Mercantile. (Photo/Coconino County Sheriff’s Office)

