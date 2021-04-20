Fair in Parks brings community together, raises funds for Ponderosa Fire Department
Originally Published: April 20, 2021 12:51 p.m.
PARKS, Ariz. - Ponderosa Fire District participated in the 2021 Spring Fling Craft Fair and Expo April 10 at the Parks Feed and Mercantile. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office also met with the community. Eagle Event Planners hosted the event which raised $750 for the Ponderosa Fire District employee support fund.
Most Read
- Public feedback sought for proposed Williams Pozzolan Mine
- Plane crash claims 2 near Williams airport
- House fire caused by explosion claims one at Boquillas Ranch north of Seligman
- Domed luxury resort to open south of Grand Canyon
- $4,000 in stolen BNSF property recovered in Kaibab Estates West
- 97 pounds of meth, 7.5 pounds of heroin found during I-40 traffic stop near Flagstaff
- Body of missing backpacker found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Better days ahead: Williams tourism begins to rebound
- Body pulled from river ID'd as a missing Bullhead City man
- Williams 911: week of April 4-12
- Excavation underway on coaster park in Williams
- Prescott council considers buying $7.55M bank building to replace 59-year-old City Hall
- Historic Route 66 Car Show to return to Williams in June
- Carriage horse crashes into Rod's Steak House after pit bull attack on Route 66
- Williams woman dies in afternoon house fire
- Obituary: Ernesto “Ernie” Lugo Jr.
- Spring Break crowds flock to Grand Canyon as east entrance remains closed
- Fugitive killed in shoot-out with deputies in Prescott Valley
- 97 pounds of meth, 7.5 pounds of heroin found during I-40 traffic stop near Flagstaff
- Domed luxury resort to open south of Grand Canyon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: