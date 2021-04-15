YSCO searching for suspect who tried to grab 8-year-old girl in Prescott Valley
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a possible kidnapping suspect.
Around 5:45 p.m. April 13, YCSO received a call that someone attempted to kidnap an 8-year-old girl in the Castle Canyon Mesa area near Prescott Valley.
The girl was riding her bicycle near East Duchess Drive and East Princess Lane when a man in a black truck stopped his vehicle in the street, opened his door, and reached out to grab the girl. However, there was a witness in the area who saw what the driver was doing and told the girl to run, making his attempt unsuccessful and he sped away from the scene.
Deputies immediately started to canvas the area and two witnesses were interviewed at the scene.
The suspect in this case is described as a white male, in his 20s, with red or orange hair, wavy in the front. He was wearing a white shirt.
The truck is described as a shiny black truck with black interior. Witnesses describe the truck to be lowered with small wheels. It was last seen heading towards North Date Creek Drive.
As the investigation continues, anybody with information pertaining to this case is urged to contact the YCSO at (928)771-3260.
A cash reward of up to $800 is available for a direct tip to Yavapai Silent Witness that leads to the arrest of a suspect in this case. Calls can be made to (800)932-3232 or submit a tip online at yavapaisw.com.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
- Prescott council considers buying $7.55M bank building to replace 59-year-old City Hall
- Historic Route 66 Car Show to return to Williams in June
- 97 pounds of meth, 7.5 pounds of heroin found during I-40 traffic stop near Flagstaff
- Public feedback sought for proposed Williams Pozzolan Mine
- Business Beat: Hunger Square brings a taste of India to Williams
- Domed luxury resort to open south of Grand Canyon
- More than 5,000 people go to illegal party in Arizona forest
- Carriage horse crashes into Rod's Steak House after pit bull attack on Route 66
- Grand Canyon east entrance to reopen April 8
- House fire caused by explosion claims one at Boquillas Ranch north of Seligman
- Williams woman dies in afternoon house fire
- Excavation underway on coaster park in Williams
- Prescott council considers buying $7.55M bank building to replace 59-year-old City Hall
- School bus driver to be charged with DUI in October crash
- Historic Route 66 Car Show to return to Williams in June
- Obituary: Ernesto “Ernie” Lugo Jr.
- Spring Break crowds flock to Grand Canyon as east entrance remains closed
- Carriage horse crashes into Rod's Steak House after pit bull attack on Route 66
- Fugitive killed in shoot-out with deputies in Prescott Valley
- Hundreds of motorists spend night on I-40 after snow storm closes highway
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: