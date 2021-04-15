YSCO searching for suspect who tried to grab 8-year-old girl in Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a possible kidnapping suspect.

Around 5:45 p.m. April 13, YCSO received a call that someone attempted to kidnap an 8-year-old girl in the Castle Canyon Mesa area near Prescott Valley.

The girl was riding her bicycle near East Duchess Drive and East Princess Lane when a man in a black truck stopped his vehicle in the street, opened his door, and reached out to grab the girl. However, there was a witness in the area who saw what the driver was doing and told the girl to run, making his attempt unsuccessful and he sped away from the scene.

Deputies immediately started to canvas the area and two witnesses were interviewed at the scene.

The suspect in this case is described as a white male, in his 20s, with red or orange hair, wavy in the front. He was wearing a white shirt.

The truck is described as a shiny black truck with black interior. Witnesses describe the truck to be lowered with small wheels. It was last seen heading towards North Date Creek Drive.

As the investigation continues, anybody with information pertaining to this case is urged to contact the YCSO at (928)771-3260.

A cash reward of up to $800 is available for a direct tip to Yavapai Silent Witness that leads to the arrest of a suspect in this case. Calls can be made to (800)932-3232 or submit a tip online at yavapaisw.com.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.