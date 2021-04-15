OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, April 15
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Vikings golf back on course at Elephant Rocks

The Vikings golf team includes (from left) Brock McCarthy, Dakota Dent, Ashley Alexander, Briton Cox and Levi Burlington. Not pictured: Mauricio Gonzalez. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

The Vikings golf team includes (from left) Brock McCarthy, Dakota Dent, Ashley Alexander, Briton Cox and Levi Burlington. Not pictured: Mauricio Gonzalez. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: April 15, 2021 10:57 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The Williams Vikings golf team had their first home golf match April 8 against Chino Valley. The Vikings golf team includes Brock McCarthy, Dakota Dent, Ashley Alexander, Briton Cox, Mauricio Gonzalez and Levi Burlington.

Photo Gallery

Vikings golf vs. Chino Valley
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

WHS Golf team competes in Chino Valley tourney
Lady Vikings Volleyball go five games in 3-2 loss against Chino Valley
Lady Vikings start off well
Elephant Rock junior golfers attend first competition
Varsity Lady Vikes carve chunk from Chino Valley
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State