Kaibab National Forest to begin offering firewood permits May 3

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Starting May 3, Kaibab National Forest (KNF) will be offering firewood cutting permits.

This year’s firewood program will offer free and paid permits, however, in response to the ongoing pandemic, the processes will be different than the forest’s usual program.

For the 2021 season, KNF offices will process all permit requests by phone only. The permit, maps, load tag and cutting guides will be mailed via U.S. Postal Service. Permits will not be issued in person this year. Cutting may begin as soon as permits have been received through the mail.



This year KNF will offer fee-free permits for 10 cords of wood in areas that would normally require paid permits. Paid permits will also be available for woodcutters who intend to resell their wood for profit or for those who need more than the 10 free cords. Paid permits are $20 for 10 cords and payment will be taken at the time of order with a debit/credit card. Cutting season ends November 30, 2021 on the North Kaibab Ranger District and December 31, 2021 on the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts.

“We are committed to ensuring the public has opportunities to obtain the forest products they need while providing for their safety and that of our forest employees,” said Art Gonzales, Acting Kaibab National Forest Supervisor. “To support our woodcutting communities this year, we adjusted the way firewood permits are issued and expanded our fee-free permit to provide greater access to what for many is an essential commodity."



Although 2020 and 2021 have been especially unique because of the pandemic, Kaibab National Forest stated it has been successfully improving the overall firewood program for several years.



According to KNF, the forest has been able to increase the amount of wood available to each person for purchase while reducing the cost per cord because firewood cutting contributes to forest restoration goals.

“Woodcutters perform the important ecosystem service of removing dead and down as well as small-diameter trees, which assists in the forest's landscape-scale fuels reduction and forest restoration efforts,” the FS stated.

Forest officials stated they anticipate returning to normal procedures for the 2022 firewood season.

More information about the 2021 firewood program and obtaining a permit is available from the following offices, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Permits are only valid for the Ranger District from which they were ordered.

• North Kaibab Ranger District – (928) 660-3913

• Williams Ranger District – (928) 635-5600

• Tusayan Ranger District – (928) 638-2443

• Supervisor's Office (for Williams and Tusayan Districts) – (928) 635-8200

Detailed firewood cutting information is also on the Kaibab National Forest website at www.bit.ly/KNFfirewood.