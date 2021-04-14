Coconino County pauses its use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County health officials are pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The recommendation is based on six reported U.S. cases, out of 6.8 million doses administered nationally, of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The decision was made in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), and Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) recommendation.

In line with the current guidance, Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) has cancelled this week’s Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic located at the Elks Lodge in Flagstaff.

Those with appointments at the NAH vaccination site for Johnson & Johnson, are encouraged to seek vaccination at other County vaccination sites where the Moderna vaccine is being administered.

The COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination event, scheduled in Williams on April 17 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at North Country HealthCare will offer the Moderna vaccine. Registration is available by calling (928) 522-1222.

To help ensure COVID-19 vaccination are easily accessible, Coconino County is hosting ‘no appointment needed’ Moderna vaccination events April 14-16 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Fort Tuthill vaccination site, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop in Flagstaff.

Access to the vaccination site is available at Purple Sage Trail, located approximately ½ mile north of the main park entrance off Beulah Boulevard. Individuals seeking vaccinations are asked to approach the park from the north on Beulah Boulevard and turn right onto Purple Sage Trail. Masks are required at the vaccination site.

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is also holding COVID-19 Pop-up Vaccine Clinics. The first clinic will be held April 15 in the CCHHS parking lot, 2625 N. King Street, Flagstaff from 1– 3 p.m.

Vaccinations are free and no appointment is necessary. Walk-up and drive-up Moderna vaccinations will be available for those 18 years and older.

A state COVID-19 vaccination site in Flagstaff will open April 19 at the NAU Union Fieldhouse. This indoor vaccination site will offer free Pfizer vaccine to those aged 16 and over and will operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the potential to expand hours to 7 p.m. It will offer around 1,000 appointments per day to start but will be able to administer more than 4,000 doses daily. Appointments for the week of April 19 will be available starting at 11 a.m. April 16, by visiting www.podvaccine.azdhs.gov or calling 1-844-542-8201. Both have resources available in English and Spanish.

More information is available on the Coconino County website at coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine.

Individuals without internet access or who require assistance can call the COVID-19 Information Line at 928-679-7300.