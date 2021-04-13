OFFERS
Williams Fire seeks sponsors for 18th annual golf tournament fundraiser

Williams Fire Captain Chase Pearson demonstrates how he puts on his fire gear for students during Fire Prevention Week. Williams Fire is hosting its 18th annual Fire Prevention Golf Tournament June 5. (Photo/Williams Unified School District)

By Loretta McKenney
Originally Published: April 13, 2021 11:21 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — To help raise funds for fire prevention materials, smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors and other prevention items, Williams Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 18th Annual Fire Prevention Golf Tournament.

The tournament takes place June 5 at Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams.

Currently, the all-volunteer fire department is seeking donations for raffle items and hole sponsors.

“This is the only charity fundraiser the fire department has each year,” said Jeff Pettit, a Williams Fire support member and tournament organizer. “All of the money generated goes into the department’s general fund. If we spend money out of it, we have to have a majority vote by department members.”

The department currently needs an additional 10-12 hole sponsors. Those interested can sponsor a hole for $100 and $50 for a spot on the winner’s board or $125 for both.

Items currently for raffle include two Canyon Coolers, a knife from Turquoise Tepee in Williams and dinner for two at several local restaurants.

Those interested in playing in the tournament can purchase a 4-man team for $280 or $70 per individual player.

The deadline for sponsors, raffles and teams is May 25.

Those registering teams or individual players after May 25 will pay $320 per 4-man team or $80 per individual player.

“Teams are filling up,” Pettit said.

An award ceremony and lunch will be held after the tournament. Golfers eat for free, non-golfers can pay $10 per plate.

According to Pettit, all proceeds are used directly by the department for community fire prevention materials.

“These funds are used for the community,” he said. “We use it for Grad Night to help keep our high school seniors safe and for CO detectors and other prevention materials. Rather than going to the city and asking for $3,000 to buy smoke alarms, we use the money we raised during the tournament.

Pettit said a dream for the department would to raise funds to purchase a fire prevention trailer.

“I would love to someday see a fire prevention trailer that we could hook up to and take to schools or use whenever we have open houses,” he said. “Fire prevention impacts everyone.”

To sponsor a hole or donate a raffle item contact Pettit at jeffpettit@williamsaz.gov or (928) 607-0869.

More information about signing up for a team is available from Jeff Dent at Jeffery.Dent@fbfs.com or (928) 814-1204.

