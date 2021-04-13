Williams fire hydrants flushed April 8
Originally Published: April 13, 2021 11:38 a.m.
The city of Williams flushed fire hydrants throughout town April 8.
City crews, along with Williams Volunteer Fire Department, opened fire hydrants and let them run until the water was clear. This procedure helps break loose built up sediment in distribution lines and flushes sediment out. There are 372 total hydrants in Williams, including those on private property.
