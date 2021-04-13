Moonset Pit near Parks to re-open for green waste disposal

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Kaibab National Forest, in cooperation with the communities of Parks and Sherwood Forest Estates announced the reopening of Moonset Pit for residents to dispose of green waste materials from private property.

The pit will be open May 8, May 22, June 5, June 19 and July 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The success of this community provision is largely attributed to the volunteers of the Parks Area Connection and Sherwood Forest Fire Department who staff the pit on Saturdays during the open hours of operation,” Kaibab National Forest stated.

The annual service is also supported by the Rural Communities Fuels Management Partnership.

Users will only be allowed to access and discard natural woody debris such as logs, limbs, branches, brush, needles, and leaves on these dates while staff is present. No bagged substances, lumber, construction material, household garbage or any other items should be deposited at the site.

Moonset Pit serves the local area providing a location for the disposal of natural forest debris. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this facility to make their private property more defensible against the threat of wildland fire.

Moonset Pit is located just west of the Parks community on a dirt road east of Spitz Springs on the north side of old Route 66.



Personal use cinders

Personal use cinder permits are now available from the Williams Ranger District Office.

People who wish to acquire a permit will need to call the district office first and make an appointment to come in. Because of the ongoing pandemic and preventive procedures currently in place, a specific set of guidelines will be required to obtain a permit that will require payment by credit card only.

Cinders will only be available for collection on weekends to avoid safety conflicts with Coconino County mining operations.

There are personal use cinders also available to the public all days of the week at the Wright Pit located off Lillie J Ranch road in Parks and the W-Triangle Pit north of Spring Valley.

More information about obtaining permits or questions about services is available from the Williams Ranger District office at 742 South Clover Road in Williams or at (928) 635-5600.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest