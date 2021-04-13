Community calendar: week of April 14

Camp Civitan Wine and Cheese Event April 18

Camp Civitan store is hosting a wine and cheese party April 18 from 2 - 6 p.m. Explore the spring and summer collections, andchange up your look. Proceeds go toward the Civitan Foundation. The store is located at 129 W. Route 66 in Williams. More information can be found at (928) 635-1144.

Kids Clothing Swap

A free kids clothing swap event will take place April 30-May 1 from 10 a.m.-noon at Williams Elementary-Middle School. Most items are for newborn-18-years. The school is seeking donations of clean, gently used or new clothes, sports equipment, shoes and other useful youth items. More information is available from Andrew Wollman at (928) 635-4428.

Ladies handgun safety class May 15

Williams Sportsman's Club is offering a Ladies Handgun Safety Training Class May 15. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. for classroom instruction and offers range time from 1-4 p.m. Lunch will be provided. For those who do not own a handgun, one will be made available. More information is available from Chuck Corcoran at 9928) 864-8423 or cjc429@gmail.com or visit www.williamssportsmansclub.com.

Valle Community Food Distribution

Do you need food and live in the Valle area? A free mobile, community food distribution will take place the second Thursday of every month from 10 a.m.-noon at the ADOT cinder pile located on State Route 64 at milepost 212 on the west side. More information is available from Saint Mary's Food Bank at (928) 323-5923.

Williams HS 1980s class reunion June 4-6

Williams High School Class of the 1980s will be holding its summer reunion June 4, 5 and 6. The reunion is open to all those that attended and or graduated from Williams High School years 1980 thru 1989. The cost is $20 per person. A meet and greet will take place June 4 from 6-10 p.m. at DJs Wild West Junction Courtyard. Entertainment by Dennis. Saturday night is an 80's Bash from 7-11 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the World Famous Sultana Theater. On June 6, a breakfast will be held from 8-11 a.m. at Anna's Canyon Cafe. More information and to pre-register contact Shawna Standal at shawntel228@aol.com or (928) 486-7840. Early bird RSVP deadline is May 15.

Grand Opry returns July 3

Habitat for Humanity's Grand Opry is returning July 3 from 12:30 - 4p.m. at Williams Community Stage 200 W. Route 66. The event will feature a live band, Grand Canyon Brewery beer tent, food, carnival games, a live auction and cake walk. For more information contact Kerry-Lynn Moede at JDMoede@aol.com.

Williams Kiwanis Club collecting coats

The Williams Kiwanis Club has begun their annual coat drive. Anyone interested in donating can drop coats at the Williams Rec Center on Fridays and Saturdays between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Coats are processed and cleaned prior to distribution. Anyone needing coats can call Bud Parenteau at (928) 635-4393.

South Rims Farmers Market

South Rims Farmers Market will be held the first and third weekends of the month on Fridays and Saturdays. The market takes place from 8 a.m. - noon and will include various vendors selling fruits, vegetables, granola, goats milk products and other arts and crafts. South Rims is located at 514 East Route 66 in Williams.

Williams Lions Club seeking annual calendar submissions



The Williams Lions Club is preparing to send the 2021-2022 Community Birthday Calendar to the printer. If you have any additions, corrections, or deletions to the 54th issue of this Williams tradition, contact your favorite Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at (928) 814-2166. New customers are also welcome to have their family’s birthdays and anniversaries listed. Calendars will be sold for $10 each and will be available in June.

Veterans Sake

Veterans and their families are invited to attend meetings to discuss veteran issues and hear guest speakers. Veterans Sake meets every other Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Parks in the Pines General Store. Free coffee and pastries are provided. More information is available from Monty at Veteran's Sake at (855) 483-8725.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue.

To add your events to the calendar, send an email to editorial@williamsnews.com