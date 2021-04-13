OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, April 14
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Better days ahead: Williams tourism begins to rebound

Ginger Mann and Alexis Vantlin work the front desk at the Best Western Plus Inn of Williams April 9. The hotel has seen a steady increase in business since early 2021. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Ginger Mann and Alexis Vantlin work the front desk at the Best Western Plus Inn of Williams April 9. The hotel has seen a steady increase in business since early 2021. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: April 13, 2021 11:18 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - One year after COVID-19 basically shut down the travel industry, data is showing that recovery is beginning to pick up.

Data from STR, a company that provides analytics and marketplace insights, shows a resurgence in leisure travel demand and early signs of the return of business travel.

The biggest surge in travel has been seen in the recreational vehicle industry.

photo

Grand Canyon Railway RV Park in Williams. (Photo/GCR)

According to RV Industry Association, there were a record 48,286 RVs shipped in February 2021. That’s an increase of 30.1 percent compared to the 37,113 shipped during February 2020.

“Outdoor recreation is driving everything,” said Front Burner Media CEO Heather Hermen, marketing consultant for the city of Williams. “Our outdoor spaces are being loved to death.”

Document

Williams sales and BBB tax 2019-2021

Download .PDF

The National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds estimates that more than 53,000 new RV sites will be built across the country this year to attempt to accommodate the demand in reservations.

Although the RV industry has shown strong growth throughout the coronavirus pandemic, most travel industry professional acknowledge that the hotel industry has suffered more than most.

Hotel occupancy rates dropped to 22.2 percent in April 2020 according to STR.

Hotels in Williams have struggled to keep their doors open during the pandemic with many unable to retain their staff, let alone make mortgage payments because of the historic drop in travel demand.

“We started the year (2020) off great, like everybody else,” said Jennifer Milner, general manager of Best Western Plus Inn of Williams. “It was a normal year and then March came around and it was a totally different story.”

Milner said nearly half of the hotel staff was laid off as reservation cancellations rolled in.

“Our phone rang off the hook and it was all for cancellations,” she said. “We didn’t even want to answer the phone anymore.”

However, Milner said the hotel was able to rehire its staff with the help of a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

“We ended up hiring everybody back,” she said. “Our staff were off just a couple of months at the most.”

The Williams Best Western was fortunate, however, an Oxford Economics study revealed that hotel employment decreased from 2.3 million jobs in 2019 to 1.8 million in 2021. They expect that the industry will not recover to 2019 levels until about 2023.

Milner said things have looked brighter at the hotel since January of this year.

“We had a great January, probably one of the best Januaries we have ever had since I’ve been here,” she said. “February and March were also great turnouts.”

Milner said what has changed is the type of visitor coming to Williams.

“We haven’t been getting reservations ahead of time,” she said. “Everybody’s been booking when they travel — they just show up in Williams and now need a room. That is the opposite of what we normally see.”

Milner said she believes people are beginning to feel more comfortable traveling, but are still unsure of what tomorrow will bring. They are hesitant to make future plans.

“We used to sell out weeks in advance and now we will still have 20 rooms left in the evening and they are all filled by morning,” she said.

Milner said reservations for the summer have begun to pick up, but not anywhere close to the rate of previous years.

Hermen said although the hotel industry is slow to recover, the state of Arizona has seen an uptick in vacation rentals.

I think (tourism) is going to back to the way that it was, it’s just going to be a different kind of visitor with different expectations,” she said.

Arizona has seen a significant decrease in international visitors, but is beginning to make up for it with domestic travelers, Hermen said.

“Obviously we don’t have international visitation like we had, we were really trending high with the Asian market, and that’s changed completely.”

Travel industry professionals are hopeful that travel demand will return to normal as vaccination rates increase and people feel more comfortable returning to travel.

“As people begin to think about their spring and summer vacations, RV trips continue to be the preferred way to travel for millions of Americans,” said RV Industry Association president & CEO Craig Kirby.”

Kirby said the industry remains on track to build more RVs in 2021 than any previous year.

“People want that space, which is a good thing —they’re discovered the beauty of Arizona,” Hermen said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Outdoors and camping focus for Williams marketing
Visitation up in Williams in 2017
Williams looks to international tourism market
Tourism marketing to push Williams cowboy culture
Williams showcased on Eagle West Channel 11
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State