Fire hydrants to be flushed in Williams April 8

City crews and Williams Volunteer Fire Department will flush fire hydrants April 8. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

City crews and Williams Volunteer Fire Department will flush fire hydrants April 8. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Originally Published: April 8, 2021 2:42 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – The city of Williams will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the city tonight, April 8 starting at 8 p.m.

City crews along with Williams Volunteer Fire Department will open fire hydrants and let them run until the water is clear. This procedure helps break loose built up sediment in distribution lines and flushes sediment out.

Citizens may see some brown water. If your water turns brown, run water until it is clear. The water will clear with usage. For more information, call City Hall at (928) 635-4451.

