Fire hydrants to be flushed in Williams April 8
Originally Published: April 8, 2021 2:42 p.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – The city of Williams will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the city tonight, April 8 starting at 8 p.m.
City crews along with Williams Volunteer Fire Department will open fire hydrants and let them run until the water is clear. This procedure helps break loose built up sediment in distribution lines and flushes sediment out.
Citizens may see some brown water. If your water turns brown, run water until it is clear. The water will clear with usage. For more information, call City Hall at (928) 635-4451.
Most Read
- Historic Route 66 Car Show to return to Williams in June
- Carriage horse crashes into Rod's Steak House after pit bull attack on Route 66
- Spring Break crowds flock to Grand Canyon as east entrance remains closed
- Business Beat: Hunger Square brings a taste of India to Williams
- Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home in Williams
- Arizona declares new state holiday to honor Navajo Code Talkers
- Summer road construction kicks off in northern Arizona
- More than 5,000 people go to illegal party in Arizona forest
- Movie inspired by local newspaper owner’s near-fatal ordeal
- Excavation underway on coaster park in Williams
- Williams woman dies in afternoon house fire
- Excavation underway on coaster park in Williams
- School bus driver to be charged with DUI in October crash
- Obituary: Ernesto “Ernie” Lugo Jr.
- Spring Break crowds flock to Grand Canyon as east entrance remains closed
- Fugitive killed in shoot-out with deputies in Prescott Valley
- Hundreds of motorists spend night on I-40 after snow storm closes highway
- Making over Marble Canyon: New resort development proposed for remote lodge
- Historic Route 66 Car Show to return to Williams in June
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: