Work to begin on Silver Bridge April 13
Originally Published: April 6, 2021 9:29 a.m.
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Work on the Silver Bridge near Phantom Ranch is planned for the weeks of April 12 through May 7, with daily bridge closure beginning April 13.
The bridge will be closed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m to 5 p.m.
During the hours when the bridge is closed, hikers will need to cross the Colorado River exclusively via the Black Bridge.
More information is available at www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/trail-closures.
Most Read
- Spring Break crowds flock to Grand Canyon as east entrance remains closed
- Arizona declares new state holiday to honor Navajo Code Talkers
- Carriage horse crashes into Rod's Steak House after pit bull attack on Route 66
- Ducey lifts Arizona COVID business restrictions
- Obituary: Janie Ann Acothley-Rhodes
- Excavation underway on coaster park in Williams
- Lady Vikes softball takes the field
- Williams woman dies in afternoon house fire
- Movie inspired by local newspaper owner’s near-fatal ordeal
- Kaibab officials predict another bad wildfire season for northern Arizona
- Williams woman dies in afternoon house fire
- Excavation underway on coaster park in Williams
- School bus driver to be charged with DUI in October crash
- Obituary: Ernesto “Ernie” Lugo Jr.
- Making over Marble Canyon: New resort development proposed for remote lodge
- Hundreds of motorists spend night on I-40 after snow storm closes highway
- Fugitive killed in shoot-out with deputies in Prescott Valley
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Spring Break crowds flock to Grand Canyon as east entrance remains closed
- Safeway Pharmacy to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: