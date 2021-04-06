Work to begin on Silver Bridge April 13

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Work on the Silver Bridge near Phantom Ranch is planned for the weeks of April 12 through May 7, with daily bridge closure beginning April 13.

The bridge will be closed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

During the hours when the bridge is closed, hikers will need to cross the Colorado River exclusively via the Black Bridge.

More information is available at www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/trail-closures.