Williams Vikings baseball back on the field
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings baseball team has had an opportunity to get their cleats dirty as they pulled in four wins in the first two weeks of the season.
The Vikings faced Fredonia March 20 for a double header where Williams won 22-1 and 18-2. The team took on Ash Fork on the road, pulling in a 30-8 win. The teams faced each other again on the Viking’s home turf, where some of the younger Williams players got some playing time. The team pulled off another win, 14-3.
The Vikings are led by seniors Zain Grantham, Cody Jensen, Luis Urias and Caesar Santana. The team is managed by seniors Luis Lara and Raul Velazquez.
In the home game with Ash Fork, Zain Grantham went 3 for 6, with 3 RBIs and a homerun. Danny Siegfried and Drew Logan also contributed a homerun. Tyler Jensen went 4 for 4 with four RBIs.
The team played April 6 at home against Mogollon. The team heads out on the road April 9 to face the Mustangs in Mogollon. The next home game is against Wickenburg April 10 at 12 p.m.
