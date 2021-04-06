Tusayan sees overwhelming vehicle numbers at Canyon’s south entrance station
Originally Published: April 6, 2021 9:25 a.m.
Visitors to Grand Canyon National Park faced long wait times over Spring Break, with lines at the Canyon’s south entrance station extending through the gateway community of Tusayan.
The park warned visitors of extended waits on its website.
Currently, the park is only accessible through its south entrance.
The east entrance is expected to open soon, according to park officials.
