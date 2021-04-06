WHS senior spotlight: Jackie Hernandez
Jackie is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended WHS since third grade.
At WHS, Jackie has played basketball and been on the cheer team.
She has also participated in the culinary program and has been on student council.
She said her favorite class was hotel and restaurant management. She also enjoys English and science classes.
She said Mrs. Moreno, Mrs. Gutshall, Mr. Brownlee and Mr. Echeverria have encouraged her at the school.
“Whenever we have anything to talk about we go to Mrs. Moreno, she’s just really nice,” Jackie said. “Mr. Echeverria is a good coach.”
Outside of school, Jackie has worked at Anna’s Grand Canyon Café and Miss Kitty’s.
She said her favorite memories at WHS include practicing senior dance with the cheer program, and travelling with the girls basketball team.
“Everything was fun, especially being with the seniors all three years,” she said.
In her free time, Jackie likes to work out and play basketball
After graduation, Jackie would like to take a year off and then pursue a nursing degree.
Jackie said the coronavirus pandemic made learning difficult.
“It was hard to focus not being in school,” she said. “I like being in person better and seeing my friends.”
- Spring Break crowds flock to Grand Canyon as east entrance remains closed
- Arizona declares new state holiday to honor Navajo Code Talkers
- Carriage horse crashes into Rod's Steak House after pit bull attack on Route 66
- Ducey lifts Arizona COVID business restrictions
- Obituary: Janie Ann Acothley-Rhodes
- Excavation underway on coaster park in Williams
- Lady Vikes softball takes the field
- Williams woman dies in afternoon house fire
- Movie inspired by local newspaper owner’s near-fatal ordeal
- Kaibab officials predict another bad wildfire season for northern Arizona
- Williams woman dies in afternoon house fire
- Excavation underway on coaster park in Williams
- School bus driver to be charged with DUI in October crash
- Obituary: Ernesto “Ernie” Lugo Jr.
- Making over Marble Canyon: New resort development proposed for remote lodge
- Hundreds of motorists spend night on I-40 after snow storm closes highway
- Fugitive killed in shoot-out with deputies in Prescott Valley
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Spring Break crowds flock to Grand Canyon as east entrance remains closed
- Safeway Pharmacy to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: