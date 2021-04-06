OFFERS
WHS senior spotlight: Jackie Hernandez

Jackie Hernandez

Jackie Hernandez

Originally Published: April 6, 2021 11:04 a.m.

Jackie is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended WHS since third grade.

At WHS, Jackie has played basketball and been on the cheer team.

She has also participated in the culinary program and has been on student council.

She said her favorite class was hotel and restaurant management. She also enjoys English and science classes.

She said Mrs. Moreno, Mrs. Gutshall, Mr. Brownlee and Mr. Echeverria have encouraged her at the school.

“Whenever we have anything to talk about we go to Mrs. Moreno, she’s just really nice,” Jackie said. “Mr. Echeverria is a good coach.”

Outside of school, Jackie has worked at Anna’s Grand Canyon Café and Miss Kitty’s.

She said her favorite memories at WHS include practicing senior dance with the cheer program, and travelling with the girls basketball team.

“Everything was fun, especially being with the seniors all three years,” she said.

In her free time, Jackie likes to work out and play basketball

After graduation, Jackie would like to take a year off and then pursue a nursing degree.

Jackie said the coronavirus pandemic made learning difficult.

“It was hard to focus not being in school,” she said. “I like being in person better and seeing my friends.”

