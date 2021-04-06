WHS senior spotlight: Cat Sattarlee

Cat is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended WHS since eighth grade after transferring from Peoria.

Cat said she has mostly focused on her education at the school, and not extracurricular activities. She said her favorite class was biology with Mrs. Alexander.

“I love science and learning about space, it makes me so happy,” she said.

She said she also enjoyed PE her freshman year.

“I loved the golfing and swimming, it was so much fun,” she said.

She said Mrs. Alexander and Mr. Powers have encouraged her through school.

She said her favorite memories at WHS include homecoming.

“Everyone is so invested in it, especially decorating the hallways” she said. “Everybody works together.”

She said she will also remember her tight group of friends.

Outside of school, Cat enjoys singing and writes and records her own songs. She also enjoys painting and designing tattoos. This summer, she plans to volunteer at the Coconino Humane Society. She also plans to take the free summer classes at Coconino Community College.

Cat said the coronavirus pandemic has been scary with a lot of uncertainty.

“My grades drastically dropped because of it, it was very hard,” she said.

After graduation she hopes to take classes in auto repair and pursue tattoo artistry.