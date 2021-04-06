Historic Route 66 Car Show to return to Williams in June

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The romance of the Mother Road — also called the Main Street of America — holds a special place in American history and evokes nostalgia of simpler times, neon signs, middle-of-nowhere mom and pop motels and archetypal roadside scenes.

The love of vintage cars and shared heritage is alive and well in Williams, and the Historic Route 66 Car Show is the perfect place to remind us of the romance of the automobile in America.

On June 11-12, the 6th annual Historic Route 66 Car Show is set to return bigger than ever as volunteers are putting in overtime to bring back the popular event that kicks-off the summer season.

The car show, hosted by American Legion Cordova Post 13 with NAPA Auto Parts as the title sponsor, will take place in downtown Williams. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the American Legion philanthropy programs.

With two months to go before the show, organizers are hustling to finalize plans for the event.

“We are welcoming, cars, trucks and motorcycles,” said event coordinator Diana Croteau. “Our goal is to register 500 plus vehicles this year.”

The car show has been steadily growing each year. Last year, the event drew 367 participants, and in 2019 there were 187.

“I’m really excited for this year’s event,” Croteau said. “We already have 199 entrants.”

Registration for the show can be done online prior to the show or in person June 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cordova Post 13, 425 W. Grant, and June 12 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Sultana Theater, 301 West Historic Route 66 in Williams.

This year’s events will begin June 11 at 11 a.m. with slow drags and a burger burn at Cordova Post 13, and historic car viewing on Route 66. At 3 p.m., Jimmy and the Entertainers will provide live entertainment next to the World Famous Sultana Bar.

At 4 p.m., cars will begin lining up at Ninth Street and Monument Park for the Cruise the Loop event that begins at 5 p.m. The ride will be led by the American Legion Riders down Route 66, with judging taking place at the Station 66 Bistro. A theme for the Cruise the Loop has yet to be determined, but will be posted soon on the event’s website.

On June 12, music and information will be broadcast throughout Williams by DJ Justin Stump. Local businesses and residents will be also able to tune in to an FM frequency. The frequency has yet to be announced.

Judging for the car entries takes place June 12 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with an awards ceremony at 4 p.m. at the Sultana outdoor stage on Third Street, weather permitting. Awards will be given in categories such as Best Rat Rod, Best of Ford, Best of GM, Best Paint, Best Mopar, Traveled the Farthest, Best of Show, Best Street Rod and People’s Choice.

“All cars need to parked and ready to go at 10 a.m. on Saturday for the judging,” Croteau said.

Vendors will be located between Railroad Avenue and Route 66 on Third Street.

“We have a couple vendor spots still open,” Croteau said. “And we also have sponsorship opportunities.”

Croteau said the organization has received a lot of positive feedback from previous years’ shows. She said people say they enjoy the small town atmosphere and Route 66 nostalgia.

“People are telling us that it is one of the best run and best organized cars shows they’ve been to,” she said. “They say everyone in this town is so friendly and they really like that.”

Event organizers are grateful for the support from Williams and Flagstaff businesses.

“They have provided not only sponsorships from both communities, but raffle items for our live auction that will be held at 3 pm on Saturday at the Sultana outdoor stage,” Croteau said.

Organizers are currently accepting entries and are seeking additional volunteers, sponsors and vendors.

Entries, which include a t-shirt, are currently $35 and increase to $45 after May 15.

Registration, sponsorships, donations, maps, activities, a schedule of events and local accommodations are available on the show’s website at www.williamshistoricroute66carshow.com or by calling (928) 637-4494.