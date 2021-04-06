Coconino County Fair accepting vendors for fall event
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Parks & Recreation is currently accepting vendor applications for the 2021 Coconino County Fair, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3 – 6 at Fort Tuthill County Park.
Vendors may submit applications in four categories including amusement, food, commercial businesses, and nonprofits.
More than 40,000 people attend the fair which features exhibits by 4-H and community members, national, regional, and local entertainment, as well as food and commercial vendors. To promote local products and services, an early bird rate is being extended to Coconino County-based, for-profit businesses. Interested business owners and operators are encouraged to submit a vendor application by June 1 to take advantage of a 50 percent early bird discount for non-premium outdoor locations on the fairgrounds. Nonprofit vendors and food vendors are not eligible for early bird rates.
Coconino County Parks & Recreation is currently evaluating all options regarding the format of this year’s fair as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic, in consultation with Coconino County Health and Human Services, whether it be virtual, in-person, or hybrid. A decision is expected to be made no later than June.
More information and vendor applications are available on the Coconino County Fair website at coconinocountyfair.com and at (928) 679-8000.
Information provided by Coconino County.
