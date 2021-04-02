Free admission to Arizona state parks over Easter weekend
PHOENIX – More than 30 state parks will enjoy free admission this weekend, April 3-4, as a thank you for their support over the past year.
Entrance fees at state parks will be waived all day Saturday and Sunday. Fees will still apply at Colorado River and Yuma Territorial Prison state historic parks, for cave tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park, tours, camping, special events and concessions.
"What better way to give back than to help people get outside and enjoy the amazing spring weather in our parks," said Bob Broscheid, executive director of Arizona State Parks and Trails. “We want to say thank you to the public for their support and encourage more people to explore the state.”
Arizona offers many opportunities to hike, fish, camp, stay in a cabin, boat, or just relax in the outdoors.
Park visitors can also enter to win prizes by submitting their story of how Arizona State Parks helped them during the pandemic. Entries will be accepted until April 30. Visit AZStateParks.com/Together for more information and to enter to win.
More information about Arizona State Parks and Natural Areas, trails, Off-Highway Vehicle Program and State Historic Preservation Office is available at 1-877-MY-PARKS or at AZStateParks.com.
- Spring Break crowds flock to Grand Canyon as east entrance remains closed
- Fugitive killed in shoot-out with deputies in Prescott Valley
- Excavation underway on coaster park in Williams
- Williams woman dies in afternoon house fire
- Arizona declares new state holiday to honor Navajo Code Talkers
- Ducey lifts Arizona COVID business restrictions
- Obituary: Janie Ann Acothley-Rhodes
- Obituary: Ernesto “Ernie” Lugo Jr.
- Williams for sale: High interest, low inventory for properties in the pines
- Movie inspired by local newspaper owner’s near-fatal ordeal
- Williams woman dies in afternoon house fire
- Excavation underway on coaster park in Williams
- School bus driver to be charged with DUI in October crash
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Safeway Pharmacy to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1
- Making over Marble Canyon: New resort development proposed for remote lodge
- Obituary: Ernesto “Ernie” Lugo Jr.
- Hundreds of motorists spend night on I-40 after snow storm closes highway
- Body and motorcycle recovered 465 feet below South Rim
- Fugitive killed in shoot-out with deputies in Prescott Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: