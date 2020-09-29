Sherwood Forest Fire preps for wildfires
Originally Published: September 29, 2020 11:04 a.m.
Sherwood Forest Estates Fire Department assemble Coconino Hose Packs Sept. 22.
Eight packs were assembled in two hours. Coconino Hose Packs are tightly loaded hoses packs that are deployed by wildland firefighters during initial attack of a wildfire.
Sherwood Forest Estates Fire Department is a community-supported and volunteer fire response organization for the Sherwood Forest subdivision located seven miles east of Williams.
