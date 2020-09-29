Letter: Fall carnival at Williams Elementary cancelled
We are writing this letter in an attempt to contact as many community members as possible.
As third grade teachers, and hosts of the annual Fall Carnival at Williams Elementary School, joined by Dr. Carissa Morrison, principal, we regret to inform you that due to the pandemic, the Fall Carnival will not take place this year.
With the large numbers of people who show up to this event, (which we are grateful for) we see no way to social distance and make sure that this event is safe for all. We hope that the world is back to “normal” next year and that you will all join us for this exciting event again. We thank you for your support.
Mrs. Jackson
Ms. Chavez
Dr. Morrison
- Arizona Game and Fish asks hunters to report any harvest anomalies
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Embry-Riddle students suspended for high-risk COVID-19 behavior
- Nation of Patriots recognizes John Moore, city of Williams for patriotism
- Grand Canyon Chocolate Factory offers candied apples, gelato, fudge and more
- Louise Zapata wins Tusayan mask contest
- Flagstaff enters Phase 3 of COVID-19 reopening; county begins limited reentry of facilities
- Raising Prescott: Misplaced sympathy for man who tried to kill people during high-speed evasion
- Time at the range: Sportsman's group hosts women's only shoot
- Flagstaff man pleads guilty to starting 2019 fire in Canyon
- Obituary: Laurence Cesar Madrid
- Man allegedly kidnaps, assaults girlfriend at Kaibab Lake
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Skydiving plane crashes at Grand Canyon
- Vacation rental website bans 1-night rentals in Arizona, cites large gatherings
- Patriot Day parade draws the crowds in Williams
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- 15 kayakers, paddle boarders escape injury after microburst hits Watson Lake
- Patriot Day Parade this weekend in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: