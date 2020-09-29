Letter: Fall carnival at Williams Elementary cancelled

We are writing this letter in an attempt to contact as many community members as possible.



As third grade teachers, and hosts of the annual Fall Carnival at Williams Elementary School, joined by Dr. Carissa Morrison, principal, we regret to inform you that due to the pandemic, the Fall Carnival will not take place this year.



With the large numbers of people who show up to this event, (which we are grateful for) we see no way to social distance and make sure that this event is safe for all. We hope that the world is back to “normal” next year and that you will all join us for this exciting event again. We thank you for your support.



Mrs. Jackson

Ms. Chavez

Dr. Morrison

