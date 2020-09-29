Express shuttle for South Kaibab Trailhead offered from Backcountry office
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — From now until the end of October, at 6, 7 and 8 a.m. daily, the Hiker Express shuttle will leave the Backcountry Information Center in Grand Canyon Village with non-stop service to South Kaibab Trailhead.
There are no additional stops on this route. The park said a winter schedule will be announced at a later date.
Hikers and runners can park their cars for the day, or overnight, in Parking Lot D, by the Backcountry Information Center.
These three morning Hiker Express runs are the only buses that will operate daily between Grand Canyon Village and the South Kaibab Trailhead. There is no public parking at the trailhead.
It is also possible to park at Grand Canyon Visitor Center, and be transported to the South Kaibab Trailhead via the Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route). This bus runs daily from 5 a.m. until one hour after sunset each day. Parking Lots 2 and 4 are the closest to the visitor center bus stop, and visitors can park there for the day, or overnight.
Currently, because of COVID-19 guidelines, shuttle capacity is limited to 15 passengers and face masks/coverings are required. Prior to entry passengers must have their own face mask/covering. Hand sanitizer is available for use. Passengers must follow all CDC and public health physical distancing guidelines while in line and on the bus. Sidewalk decals, tape, and signage has been installed at bus stops to promote physical distancing.
Buses undergo daily cleaning according to CDC and public health guidance and shuttle bus staff will follow specific screening protocols when reporting to work each day.
Information provided by NPS
- Arizona Game and Fish asks hunters to report any harvest anomalies
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Embry-Riddle students suspended for high-risk COVID-19 behavior
- Nation of Patriots recognizes John Moore, city of Williams for patriotism
- Grand Canyon Chocolate Factory offers candied apples, gelato, fudge and more
- Louise Zapata wins Tusayan mask contest
- Flagstaff enters Phase 3 of COVID-19 reopening; county begins limited reentry of facilities
- Raising Prescott: Misplaced sympathy for man who tried to kill people during high-speed evasion
- Time at the range: Sportsman's group hosts women's only shoot
- Flagstaff man pleads guilty to starting 2019 fire in Canyon
- Obituary: Laurence Cesar Madrid
- Man allegedly kidnaps, assaults girlfriend at Kaibab Lake
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Skydiving plane crashes at Grand Canyon
- Vacation rental website bans 1-night rentals in Arizona, cites large gatherings
- Patriot Day parade draws the crowds in Williams
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- 15 kayakers, paddle boarders escape injury after microburst hits Watson Lake
- Patriot Day Parade this weekend in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: