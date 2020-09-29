OFFERS
Tue, Sept. 29
Express shuttle for South Kaibab Trailhead offered from Backcountry office

A small group of people carrying backpacks and daypacks board a white and green park service bus for transportation to the South Kaibab Trailhead. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: September 29, 2020 9:25 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — From now until the end of October, at 6, 7 and 8 a.m. daily, the Hiker Express shuttle will leave the Backcountry Information Center in Grand Canyon Village with non-stop service to South Kaibab Trailhead.

There are no additional stops on this route. The park said a winter schedule will be announced at a later date.

Hikers and runners can park their cars for the day, or overnight, in Parking Lot D, by the Backcountry Information Center.

These three morning Hiker Express runs are the only buses that will operate daily between Grand Canyon Village and the South Kaibab Trailhead. There is no public parking at the trailhead.

It is also possible to park at Grand Canyon Visitor Center, and be transported to the South Kaibab Trailhead via the Kaibab Rim Route (Orange Route). This bus runs daily from 5 a.m. until one hour after sunset each day. Parking Lots 2 and 4 are the closest to the visitor center bus stop, and visitors can park there for the day, or overnight.

Currently, because of COVID-19 guidelines, shuttle capacity is limited to 15 passengers and face masks/coverings are required. Prior to entry passengers must have their own face mask/covering. Hand sanitizer is available for use. Passengers must follow all CDC and public health physical distancing guidelines while in line and on the bus. Sidewalk decals, tape, and signage has been installed at bus stops to promote physical distancing.

Buses undergo daily cleaning according to CDC and public health guidance and shuttle bus staff will follow specific screening protocols when reporting to work each day.

Information provided by NPS

