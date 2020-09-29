Business beat: Bargains and Blessings Thrift Store has something for everyone

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —A new resale business is now operating in Williams.

Bargains and Blessings Thrift Store is open in the building at the corner of Route 66 and Ninth Street behind Family Dollar. This iconic building has held many businesses and is home to Banker’s Real Estate and Calvary Chapel.

Jeff and Jane Miller are the new owners of Bargains and Blessings, which opened Aug. 1.

The family is originally from Lake Havasu, but moved to the area two years ago, Jeff Miller said.

“We have been in the buying and selling business since 1989,” Miller said.

Miller said they decided to open the shop because they felt it was time to give back to the community.

“What better way than to have a thrift shop,” he said.

Miller said their goal is to help community members in need.

“We are getting vouchers made up that we can give the churches and the courthouse for families in need,” he said.

The family has received many donations which are still being sorted and arranged as the store conducts business.

“We’re getting it there, we are going to do a furniture show room eventually,” Miller said.

The business has expanded from one store to the entire west side of the shopping center.

“We now have 4,000 square feet,” he said. “Whatever people want to donate we will bless the community with.”

The Millers plan to donate a portion of their proceeds to one community organization each month.

“We are going to try to stick with local organizations, but we are still learning what is in this community,” he said.

Local businesses have already been working with the Millers with additional donations.

“We are working with the Senior Center thrift store and Camp Civitan on excess donations,” Miller said.

The new store has used clothes for men, women, children, toddlers and babies,” he said. “We do appliances, furniture — a lot of donations are from people moving out or people moving into a house.”

You can also find DVDs, CDs and other household items.

The Millers said they accept all donations at the store, but people can call if they need help with a donation delivery.

Every Thursday is dollar day, where one particular item will be $1.

Bargains and Blessings Thrift Store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday.

The thrift store is located at 106 S. 9th St. Suite A and the phone number is (928) 522-4346.