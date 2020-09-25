OFFERS
Fri, Sept. 25
Hikers advised of water availability on North Kaibab Trail

Supai Tunnel rest area along the North Kaibab Trail. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: September 25, 2020 9:38 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Effective Sept. 24, the National Park Service (NPS) will shut off water to the Supai Tunnel water filling station on the North Kaibab Trail for the remainder of the season.

This adjustment is in response to an ongoing water pump failure at the Roaring Springs Pumphouse. Water filling stations will continue to be available at the following locations along the North Kaibab and Bright Angel trails:

North Kaibab Trail

North Kaibab Trailhead

Manzanita Day Use Area

Cottonwood Campground

Phantom Ranch and Bright Angel Campground

Phantom Ranch

Campground restroom or River restroom

Bright Angel Trail

Bright Angel Trailhead

Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse

Three-Mile Resthouse

Indian Garden and Plateau Point

“Until the water pump is repaired and water in storage tanks reaches sustainable levels, the North Rim will remain in conservation mode,” the park stated.

The NPS will continue to monitor water tank levels on the North Rim and may need to close additional facilities in an effort to further conserve water.

Corridor Trail water availability is available at: https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/trail-closures.htm

Information provided by NPS

