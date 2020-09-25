Hikers advised of water availability on North Kaibab Trail
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Effective Sept. 24, the National Park Service (NPS) will shut off water to the Supai Tunnel water filling station on the North Kaibab Trail for the remainder of the season.
This adjustment is in response to an ongoing water pump failure at the Roaring Springs Pumphouse. Water filling stations will continue to be available at the following locations along the North Kaibab and Bright Angel trails:
North Kaibab Trail
North Kaibab Trailhead
Manzanita Day Use Area
Cottonwood Campground
Phantom Ranch and Bright Angel Campground
Phantom Ranch
Campground restroom or River restroom
Bright Angel Trail
Bright Angel Trailhead
Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse
Three-Mile Resthouse
Indian Garden and Plateau Point
“Until the water pump is repaired and water in storage tanks reaches sustainable levels, the North Rim will remain in conservation mode,” the park stated.
The NPS will continue to monitor water tank levels on the North Rim and may need to close additional facilities in an effort to further conserve water.
Corridor Trail water availability is available at: https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/trail-closures.htm
Information provided by NPS
