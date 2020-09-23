OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Sept. 23
Weather  57.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Broken water pump leads to restrictions at Grand Canyon's North Rim

Fall colors in the North Rim Campground. (NPS Photo/Michael Quinn)

Fall colors in the North Rim Campground. (NPS Photo/Michael Quinn)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 23, 2020 10:49 a.m.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Visitors to the Grand Canyon's North Rim are being asked to conserve water until a pump deep in the canyon can be fixed.

Portable toilets have been set up to replace flushing ones that were available to the public, Grand Canyon National Park officials said Sept. 22. Visitors are being asked to limit time in the shower, turn off faucets while brushing their teeth or shaving, and wash only full loads of laundry.

To further conserve water, the North Rim Campground will remain closed for the duration of the season through October 31. Visitors who have existing reservations at the campground will be notified via email.

The pump pulls water from Roaring Springs in the canyon and sends it up to the North Rim, which doesn't get as many visitors as the canyon's South Rim. Grand Canyon officials say the water restrictions will remain in place until the pump is fixed and water tanks refill.

More information and updates on visiting the North Rim is available at www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/cg-nr

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
North Rim implements water conservation measures after Transcanyon Pipeline break
North Rim water restrictions lifted
Scheduled construction at Grand Canyon initiates water conservation measures
Update: Grand Canyon's South Rim continues under Level 2 water restrictions
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State