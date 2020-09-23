Broken water pump leads to restrictions at Grand Canyon's North Rim
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Visitors to the Grand Canyon's North Rim are being asked to conserve water until a pump deep in the canyon can be fixed.
Portable toilets have been set up to replace flushing ones that were available to the public, Grand Canyon National Park officials said Sept. 22. Visitors are being asked to limit time in the shower, turn off faucets while brushing their teeth or shaving, and wash only full loads of laundry.
To further conserve water, the North Rim Campground will remain closed for the duration of the season through October 31. Visitors who have existing reservations at the campground will be notified via email.
The pump pulls water from Roaring Springs in the canyon and sends it up to the North Rim, which doesn't get as many visitors as the canyon's South Rim. Grand Canyon officials say the water restrictions will remain in place until the pump is fixed and water tanks refill.
More information and updates on visiting the North Rim is available at www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/cg-nr
- Flagstaff man pleads guilty to starting 2019 fire in Canyon
- Patriot Day parade draws the crowds in Williams
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Raising Prescott: Misplaced sympathy for man who tried to kill people during high-speed evasion
- Vacation rental website bans 1-night rentals in Arizona, cites large gatherings
- Trial still looms for alleged murderer of Cathryn Gorospe
- Obituary: Cheryl Yvonne Holloway Talley
- Embry-Riddle students suspended for high-risk COVID-19 behavior
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Cottonwood Police Department commander Jody Makuch killed in off-duty motorcycle accident
- Flagstaff man pleads guilty to starting 2019 fire in Canyon
- Skydiving plane crashes at Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Laurence Cesar Madrid
- Man allegedly kidnaps, assaults girlfriend at Kaibab Lake
- Small plane crashes at Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- 120-acre glamping business coming to Valle
- Unsecured load causes injury on South Road in Williams
- Vacation rental website bans 1-night rentals in Arizona, cites large gatherings
- Pilot identified in plane crash outside Grand Canyon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: