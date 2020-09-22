OFFERS
Residential trash pick-ups moved forward one day

Williams Transfer Station is located at 575 E. Frank Way in Williams. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Williams Transfer Station is located at 575 E. Frank Way in Williams. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

September 22, 2020

The Williams Transfer Station recently announced changes to its collection days for Williams’ residents.

As of Aug. 31, trash is scheduled to be picked up on Mondays for the Highland Meadows subdivisions, Lazy E, Quarterhorse Road and Garland Prairie area. The north side of Williams will be picked up on Tuesdays and the south side of Williams on Wednesdays.

According to the Transfer Station, the changes were made because of an increased number of new residential housing in the golf course area and new manufactured homes in Williams.

Recycling is still offered for free at the transfer station.

The Transfer Station open six days a week, Monday through Saturday. More information is available from the Transfer Station at (928) 635-9108.

