Residential trash pick-ups moved forward one day
The Williams Transfer Station recently announced changes to its collection days for Williams’ residents.
As of Aug. 31, trash is scheduled to be picked up on Mondays for the Highland Meadows subdivisions, Lazy E, Quarterhorse Road and Garland Prairie area. The north side of Williams will be picked up on Tuesdays and the south side of Williams on Wednesdays.
According to the Transfer Station, the changes were made because of an increased number of new residential housing in the golf course area and new manufactured homes in Williams.
Recycling is still offered for free at the transfer station.
The Transfer Station open six days a week, Monday through Saturday. More information is available from the Transfer Station at (928) 635-9108.
- Flagstaff man pleads guilty to starting 2019 fire in Canyon
- Patriot Day parade draws the crowds in Williams
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Raising Prescott: Misplaced sympathy for man who tried to kill people during high-speed evasion
- Vacation rental website bans 1-night rentals in Arizona, cites large gatherings
- Trial still looms for alleged murderer of Cathryn Gorospe
- Obituary: Cheryl Yvonne Holloway Talley
- Embry-Riddle students suspended for high-risk COVID-19 behavior
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Cottonwood Police Department commander Jody Makuch killed in off-duty motorcycle accident
- Flagstaff man pleads guilty to starting 2019 fire in Canyon
- Skydiving plane crashes at Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Laurence Cesar Madrid
- Man allegedly kidnaps, assaults girlfriend at Kaibab Lake
- Small plane crashes at Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- 120-acre glamping business coming to Valle
- Unsecured load causes injury on South Road in Williams
- Vacation rental website bans 1-night rentals in Arizona, cites large gatherings
- Pilot identified in plane crash outside Grand Canyon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: