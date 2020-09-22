Community Calendar: week of Sept. 23

Watch the presidential debate Sept. 29

Watch the presidential debate on a big screen TV at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse in Williams Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. Bring your friends and neighbors to cheer for your candidate. More information is available from Daniel Remy at (928) 255-9811.

Yard and craft sale Oct. 2-3

A yard and craft sale will be held Oct. 2-3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church on the corner of Second Street and Grant in Williams. Masks are required.

Second Saturday Art Walk Oct. 10

The Second Saturday Art Walk takes place at The Gallery in downtown Williams Oct. 1 from 6-9 p.m. More information is available from Williams Alliance for the Arts at (928 )351-7665.

Animal rescue yard sale Oct. 17

Save-Meant-to-Rescue is holding a fundraising yard sale Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williams recreation center. Items can be dropped off the morning of the yard sale beginning at 7 a.m.

American Legion Auxiliary food and clothing drive

The American Legion Auxiliary is having a food and clothing drive through the next two months. Food and clothing donations will be collected at the American Legion Hall at 425 W. Grant Avenue. More information is available by contacting Darlene at (805) 705-6698 or Carolyn at (602) 677-2561.

Williams Republican Awareness Committee

Williams Republican Awareness Committee meetings are the first Thursday of each month at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse at 6:30 p.m. The committee said they are seeking new members. Everyone is welcome.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

Public safety/emergency alert sign ups

Residents and business owners are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts from Williams Police Department and Coconino County.

To sign up for Williams Nixle alerts, text 888777 and include the zip code 86046. To sign up for Coconino County CodeRed alerts, go to coconino.az.gov/ready.

The alerts are sent out by text, telephone and/or email to notify people of emergency situations such as missing children, police incidents, wildfires, tornadoes, severe weather, evacuations and other catastrophic situations.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.