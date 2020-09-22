OFFERS
Ash Fork school board taking applications for vacancy created by board president

Ash Fork Unified School District has begun remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: September 22, 2020 1 p.m.

ASH FORK, Ariz. — Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter recently announced a vacancy on the Ash Fork Joint Unified School District Governing Board.

The opening was created after the resignation of Board President Mike Wilson, who did not identify a reason for his departure. The resignation was effective Sept. 9.

“The service provided by Mr. Wilson to the school district and residents of Ash Fork is greatly appreciated,” Carter said.

Those interested in filling the vacancy can send a letter of interest and a resume to Tim Carter, Yavapai County School Superintendent, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, Arizona, 86301 or by fax at (928) 771-3329 or email at Tim.carter@yavapai.us.

Applicants should include information about themselves, why they would like to be a board member, residence and mailing addresses, home/work phone numbers and email address. Candidates may include letters of recommendation or support if they wish.

To be eligible to hold this seat a person must be a registered, 18-years of age, possess their civil rights, have continually resided within the school district for at least one year immediately preceding taking office, and they or their spouse cannot be employed by the district or by a third party provider.

Deadline for receipt of letters of interest is 5 p.m. Sept. 30.

Carter will interview finalists at the Ash Fork District Office Oct. 5. The appointment should be announced by Oct. 6, and will be valid through Dec. 31, 2022.

More information is available from Carter at (928) 925-6560.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Education Service Agency

