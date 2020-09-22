Arizona Game and Fish asks hunters to report any harvest anomalies
PHOENIX — Nature isn’t perfect. If a hunter spends enough time in the field, there’s a chance he or she, at some point, might harvest an animal that appears to be sick or deformed, or looks suspect during the field-dressing process.
While oddities are few and far between, and rarely present any cause for concern — especially when it comes to turning that harvest into delicious table fare — hunters are being encouraged to let a wildlife health specialist at the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) take a look.
That would require hunters to save the internal organs (and keep them cold in a sealable plastic bag), then call any of the department’s regional offices to schedule an analysis. Another option? Take several photos of the anomaly and email them to AZGFD veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen at ajusticeallen@azgfd.gov.
“Harvested wildlife can be the most ‘organic’ food out there, but occasionally they get sick and this sometimes results in a food safety issue,” Justice-Allen said. “The department has the resources to test animals with signs of disease for our customers.”
- Flagstaff man pleads guilty to starting 2019 fire in Canyon
- Patriot Day parade draws the crowds in Williams
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Raising Prescott: Misplaced sympathy for man who tried to kill people during high-speed evasion
- Vacation rental website bans 1-night rentals in Arizona, cites large gatherings
- Trial still looms for alleged murderer of Cathryn Gorospe
- Obituary: Cheryl Yvonne Holloway Talley
- Embry-Riddle students suspended for high-risk COVID-19 behavior
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Cottonwood Police Department commander Jody Makuch killed in off-duty motorcycle accident
- Flagstaff man pleads guilty to starting 2019 fire in Canyon
- Skydiving plane crashes at Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Laurence Cesar Madrid
- Man allegedly kidnaps, assaults girlfriend at Kaibab Lake
- Small plane crashes at Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- 120-acre glamping business coming to Valle
- Unsecured load causes injury on South Road in Williams
- Vacation rental website bans 1-night rentals in Arizona, cites large gatherings
- Pilot identified in plane crash outside Grand Canyon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: